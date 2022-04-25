Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 27th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), based in Canada, a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines today announced that Philip Young, CEO, will present live at Virtual Investor Conferences.com on April 27th, 2022.



DATE: April 27th, 2022

TIME: 11:30 AM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/37mU2p6



Available for 1x1 meetings: April 28, 29 and May 2

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

