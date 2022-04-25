Filament Health to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 28th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filament Health (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that Benjamin Lightburn, CEO and Co-Founder, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 28th, 2022. Mr. Lightburn will provide detailed updates on Filament’s recent accomplishments related to revenue generating licensing agreements, intellectual property, and its drug development program, as well as an overview of its near-term plans.



DATE: April 28th, 2022

TIME: 11:30am ET - 12:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/37mU2p6



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Filament Health and Psyence Group entered into an into exclusive licensing agreement for Filament’s natural psilocybin drug candidate

Filament was issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds, its third patent issued to date

Filament held a pre-investigational new drug application (PIND) meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Division of Psychiatry. During the course of the meeting, Filament and The Division discussed Filament’s natural psychedelic drug candidates, drug development strategy, and long term plans

Filament entered into additional licensing agreements with ATMA Journey Centers and Cybin Therapeutics, each of whom will use Filament’s drug candidates for clinical trials

About Filament Health

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament’s platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

FILAMENT HEALTH

MEDIA RELATIONS

Anna Cordon, Director of Communications

778.245.9067

anna@filament.health

INVESTOR RELATIONS

KCSA Strategic Communications

Tim Regan/Adam Holdsworth

347.487.6788

KCSA-investor-relations@filament.health