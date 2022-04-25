New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amino Acids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069899/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Amino Acids Market to Reach $29.6 Billion by 2026



Amino acids, also known as building blocks of the human body, are organic molecules and constitute the fundamental components of proteins. Animal feeds market is the principal contributor to the growing worldwide demand for amino acids. Growing meat consumption and the rising production of livestock such as broiler, cattle and swine are expected to fuel demand for feed additives and thus drive growth in consumption of ingredients such as amino acids. The increasing acceptance of meat as a major source of protein, as well as the increasing intake of nutraceuticals for a healthy lifestyle are driving demand for both feed grade and food grade amino acids across the world. Another emerging application area of amino acids is the cosmetics and sweeteners market. Increased use of amino acids in formulations for anti-aging products and moisturizers has opened up new opportunities for manufacturers. Health foods which were growing in demand even before the pandemic is now witnessing higher growth catalyzed by the public health crisis. Supplements that boost immune health, boost overall wellness and reduce anxiety or stress are recording robust retail gains especially at online pharmacies. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Amino Acids estimated at US$21.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Glutamic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Methionine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Methionine demand mainly arises from poultry products, as well as select applications in the cattle market. Methionine is also extensively used in dietary supplements. Therefore, factors such as growing consumer demand for dietary supplements, supported by increasing geriatric population, increasing focus of people for a healthy lifestyle by avoiding healthcare costs are expected to drive demand for methionine during the next few years.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Million by 2026



The Amino Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Rising consumption of meat and meat-derived products, led by population growth, rising income levels and changing consumer preferences, is expected to provide growth for food-grade and feed-grade amino acids in the developing economies.



Lysine Segment to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026



Demand for lysine is expected to rise led by increase in meat consumption. Lysine is increasingly finding application as the most preferred amino acid additive in animal feed particularly for chicken and swine feed. Demand is mainly led by developing economies like China, Southeast Asia, Brazil and Russia, characterized by a larger livestock base, increased lysine penetration rates and rising demand for meat. In the global Lysine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Amino GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BBCA Group

Cargill, Inc.

China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.

Adisseo France S.A.S.

CJ Cheil Jedang

DAESANG Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Fufeng Group Company Limited

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd

Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd.

Novus International, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd.

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069899/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health

Foods Favors Amino Acids Market

Health Foods Buck the Trend of Reducing Consumer Spends Across

a Multitude of Categories: US Per Store Average Growth in

Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)

Animal Feed Industry Affected by Supply Chain Disruptions

COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids

Effectiveness of Oral l-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19

Treatment

Glutamine and ?Cytokine Storm?

Important Role of Amino Acids in Clinical Nutrition of COVID-19

Patients

Mpro: Decoding COVID-19?s Weaknesses to Develop New Treatments

Amino Acids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Amino Acids

Key Functions of Amino Acids

Amino Acids Production Processes

Types of Amino Acids

Standard & Non-Standard Amino Acids

Hydorphilic & Hydrophobic Amino Acids

Essential and Non-Essential Amino Acids

Chemical Formula and Genetic Codon of Amino Acids by Type

Major Functions and Food Source of Amino Acids by Type

Amino Acids by End-Use Application

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Animal Feed Additives: The Major Application Market for Amino

Acids

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020

Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by

Species for 2020

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as

Feed Additives

Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Growth in

Amino Acids Market

Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-à-

vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Global Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight

Equivalent) for Pork, Chicken Meat, and Beef & Veal for 2017-

2020

Growing Prominence of Amino Acids in Fish Farming

Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011

through 2027

Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for

2008, 2018 and 2028

Food & Beverage Industry: Vital Role of Amino Acid Additives in

Enhancing Food Quality

Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Drive Market Prospects for

Amino Acids

Global Nutraceuticals Market by Region/Country (in US$ Million)

for 2019 and 2024

Rising Demand for Functional and Fortified Foods to Support

Market Growth

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market (in US$ Billion) by

Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends

Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

Rising Significance of Dietary Supplements Augurs Well for

Amino Acids Market

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Amino Acids Demand Poised to Benefit from the Expanding Sales

of Sports Nutrition Supplements

Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the

Pandemic

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging

Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Amino Acids Foray into Skin Care Formulations

Methionine: An Essential Amino Acid for Food & Feed Sectors

Demand for Methionine Continues to Rise from Animal Feed Market

Rising Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market

Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to

Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E

Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to Cook

Equivalent) by Top Countries for 2016-2020E

Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet

China: A Major Methionine Market

Glutamic Acid Market: Poised for Growth

Lysine Demand Growing at a High Rate

Aspartame Usage Boosts Demand for L-phenylalanine

D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications

D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material for

Pharmaceuticals

Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids

Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market

Shift towards Fermentation to Transform Amino Acids Market

Synthesis Applications: A Growing Application Area

Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) Gaining Ground

Artificial Amino Acids Gaining Prominence

DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition

Focus on Amino Acid Balancing for Ruminants

Granular Amino Acids for Achieving Precise Usage in

Formulations and Production

Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID

Treatment

Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Amino Acids Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Amino

Acids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Amino Acids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glutamic Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Glutamic Acid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Glutamic Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methionine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Methionine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Methionine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lysine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Lysine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Lysine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threonine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Threonine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Threonine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phenylalanine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Phenylalanine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Phenylalanine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Plant-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Animal-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharma & Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Pharma & Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Amino Acids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Growing Inclination towards Preventive Healthcare Drives Demand

for Amino Acid Supplements

FDA Curbs on Antibiotic Usage for Farm Animals Presents

Opportunities for Natural Feed Additives

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Amino

Acids by Product Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Lysine,

Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine,

Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glutamic

Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Amino

Acids by Source - Plant-based and Animal-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Amino Acids by Source -

Plant-based and Animal-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant-based and

Animal-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Amino

Acids by End-Use - Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma &

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal Feed, Food &

Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Product Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine,

Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine,

Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glutamic

Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Source - Plant-based and Animal-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Amino Acids by Source -

Plant-based and Animal-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant-based and

Animal-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by End-Use - Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma &

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal Feed, Food &

Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Amino Acids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Product Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine,

Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine,

Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glutamic

Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Source - Plant-based and Animal-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Amino Acids by Source -

Plant-based and Animal-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant-based and

Animal-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by End-Use - Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma &

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal Feed, Food &

Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Amino Acids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Rising Use of Amino Acids in Feed Additives

Lysine Rapidly Replaces Soybean Meal

Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Product Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine,

Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine,

Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glutamic

Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Source - Plant-based and Animal-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Amino Acids by Source -

Plant-based and Animal-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant-based and

Animal-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by End-Use - Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma &

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal Feed, Food &

Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Amino Acids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Animal Feeds Drive Opportunities for Amino Acids Market in Europe

Feed Amino Acids Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by

Select European Countries: 2019

Alternative Growth Promoters: On an Upward Trend

Technological Advancements & Focus on Health Foster Amino Acids

Market

Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Amino Acids by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Product Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine,

Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine,

Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glutamic

Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Source - Plant-based and Animal-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Amino Acids by Source -

Plant-based and Animal-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant-based and

Animal-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by End-Use - Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma &

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal Feed, Food &

Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Amino Acids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Product Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine,

Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine,

Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glutamic

Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other

Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Source - Plant-based and Animal-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Amino Acids by Source -

Plant-based and Animal-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant-based and

Animal-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by End-Use - Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma &

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal Feed, Food &

Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Amino Acids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Product Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine,

Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Amino Acids by Product

Segment - Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine,

Phenylalanine and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Lysine, Threonine, Phenylalanine and

Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by Source - Plant-based and Animal-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Amino Acids by Source -

Plant-based and Animal-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plant-based

and Animal-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Amino Acids by End-Use - Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma &

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Amino Acids by End-Use -

Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acids by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal Feed,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069899/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________