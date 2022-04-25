New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amino Acids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069899/?utm_source=GNW
Global Amino Acids Market to Reach $29.6 Billion by 2026
Amino acids, also known as building blocks of the human body, are organic molecules and constitute the fundamental components of proteins. Animal feeds market is the principal contributor to the growing worldwide demand for amino acids. Growing meat consumption and the rising production of livestock such as broiler, cattle and swine are expected to fuel demand for feed additives and thus drive growth in consumption of ingredients such as amino acids. The increasing acceptance of meat as a major source of protein, as well as the increasing intake of nutraceuticals for a healthy lifestyle are driving demand for both feed grade and food grade amino acids across the world. Another emerging application area of amino acids is the cosmetics and sweeteners market. Increased use of amino acids in formulations for anti-aging products and moisturizers has opened up new opportunities for manufacturers. Health foods which were growing in demand even before the pandemic is now witnessing higher growth catalyzed by the public health crisis. Supplements that boost immune health, boost overall wellness and reduce anxiety or stress are recording robust retail gains especially at online pharmacies. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Amino Acids estimated at US$21.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Glutamic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Methionine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Methionine demand mainly arises from poultry products, as well as select applications in the cattle market. Methionine is also extensively used in dietary supplements. Therefore, factors such as growing consumer demand for dietary supplements, supported by increasing geriatric population, increasing focus of people for a healthy lifestyle by avoiding healthcare costs are expected to drive demand for methionine during the next few years.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Million by 2026
The Amino Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Rising consumption of meat and meat-derived products, led by population growth, rising income levels and changing consumer preferences, is expected to provide growth for food-grade and feed-grade amino acids in the developing economies.
Lysine Segment to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026
Demand for lysine is expected to rise led by increase in meat consumption. Lysine is increasingly finding application as the most preferred amino acid additive in animal feed particularly for chicken and swine feed. Demand is mainly led by developing economies like China, Southeast Asia, Brazil and Russia, characterized by a larger livestock base, increased lysine penetration rates and rising demand for meat. In the global Lysine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069899/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health
Foods Favors Amino Acids Market
Health Foods Buck the Trend of Reducing Consumer Spends Across
a Multitude of Categories: US Per Store Average Growth in
Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
Animal Feed Industry Affected by Supply Chain Disruptions
COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids
Effectiveness of Oral l-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19
Treatment
Glutamine and ?Cytokine Storm?
Important Role of Amino Acids in Clinical Nutrition of COVID-19
Patients
Mpro: Decoding COVID-19?s Weaknesses to Develop New Treatments
Amino Acids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Amino Acids
Key Functions of Amino Acids
Amino Acids Production Processes
Types of Amino Acids
Standard & Non-Standard Amino Acids
Hydorphilic & Hydrophobic Amino Acids
Essential and Non-Essential Amino Acids
Chemical Formula and Genetic Codon of Amino Acids by Type
Major Functions and Food Source of Amino Acids by Type
Amino Acids by End-Use Application
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Animal Feed Additives: The Major Application Market for Amino
Acids
Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020
Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by
Species for 2020
Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as
Feed Additives
Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Growth in
Amino Acids Market
Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-à-
vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
Global Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight
Equivalent) for Pork, Chicken Meat, and Beef & Veal for 2017-
2020
Growing Prominence of Amino Acids in Fish Farming
Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011
through 2027
Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for
2008, 2018 and 2028
Food & Beverage Industry: Vital Role of Amino Acid Additives in
Enhancing Food Quality
Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Drive Market Prospects for
Amino Acids
Global Nutraceuticals Market by Region/Country (in US$ Million)
for 2019 and 2024
Rising Demand for Functional and Fortified Foods to Support
Market Growth
Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market (in US$ Billion) by
Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends
Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
Rising Significance of Dietary Supplements Augurs Well for
Amino Acids Market
Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
Amino Acids Demand Poised to Benefit from the Expanding Sales
of Sports Nutrition Supplements
Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the
Pandemic
Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging
Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
Amino Acids Foray into Skin Care Formulations
Methionine: An Essential Amino Acid for Food & Feed Sectors
Demand for Methionine Continues to Rise from Animal Feed Market
Rising Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market
Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to
Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E
Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to Cook
Equivalent) by Top Countries for 2016-2020E
Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet
China: A Major Methionine Market
Glutamic Acid Market: Poised for Growth
Lysine Demand Growing at a High Rate
Aspartame Usage Boosts Demand for L-phenylalanine
D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications
D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material for
Pharmaceuticals
Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids
Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market
Shift towards Fermentation to Transform Amino Acids Market
Synthesis Applications: A Growing Application Area
Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) Gaining Ground
Artificial Amino Acids Gaining Prominence
DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition
Focus on Amino Acid Balancing for Ruminants
Granular Amino Acids for Achieving Precise Usage in
Formulations and Production
Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID
Treatment
Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Amino Acids Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069899/?utm_source=GNW
