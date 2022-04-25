Smart Lighting Control Systems Market Size & Share to Grow by $108.5 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Smart Lighting Control Systems Market finds that rise in the consumption of processed food and growing awareness about health and wellness along with increasing global population across the globe are factors that influencing the growth of Smart Lighting Control Systems Market.

The total Global Smart Lighting Control Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 108.5 Billion by the year 2028.

The total revenue of the Global Market stood at a value of USD 56.2 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.60%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Smart Lighting Control Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Lighting Source (Fluorescent Lamps and Compact Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID), Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Lights and Lamps), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor), by Control Systems (Smartphone Enabled, Daylight Sensing Technology, Proximity Sensing Technology, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Initiatives for Massive Deployment

The governments across the globe are taking initiatives for massive deployment of connected streetlights owing to increasing security concerns and growing need for connected street lights. For instance, with the help of connected street lights, a government in the United States has been able to reduce outages and connected street light maintenance costs by almost 50% through asset management policies and time monitoring analytics. The city of Rio De Janeiro has connected its on-street lighting network with security cameras, smart traffic lights, and other connected devices as part of an initiative known as "Cidade Linda (beautiful city).

The Singapore government roll out connected street lights in five districts - Tampines and Pasir Ris in the east, Jurong West in the west, and Sembawang and Yishun North near the northern tip of Singapore in 2017 at an estimated cost of $1 billion over 10 years. Each district will have about 4,000 to 5,000 connected street lights. In comparison, there were 500 such "smart" connected street lights in Singapore at the end of 2014.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Smart Lighting Control Systems market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.60% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Smart Lighting Control Systems market.





Segmentation of the Global Smart Lighting Control Systems Market:

Lighting Source Fluorescent Lamps and Compact Fluorescent Lamps High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Lights and Lamps

Application Residential Commercial Industrial Outdoor

Control Systems Smartphone Enabled Daylight Sensing Technology Proximity Sensing Technology Others



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lighting-control-systems-market-1469

Rising Internet of Things Applications

In recent years, Smart Lighting Control Systems Market has seen a significant growth in the number connected devices. In the era of connected street lights, the world population is connected at all times and this will create opportunities for growth as well as security threats. Smart street lights have numerous advantages such as energy saving, maintenance optimization and increasing public safety. The most popular application is seen in developed countries including Australia, Russia, Japan among others, where connected street lights are connected to the central control system which monitors its operation and performance in real time along with other connected devices.

Increasing adoption of the smart light coupled with the government support will help in the growth of the smart light control system market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Smart Lighting Control Systems Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of developing countries in the region. Additionally, increasing rapid infrastructure-related activities in the region is further increasing the demand for smart lighting systems further propelling the market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Smart Lighting Control Systems Market:

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Belkin International Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Lightwave PLC

Elgato Systems

LiFI Labs Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lutron Electronics Company Inc.

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Smart Lighting Control Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Lighting Source (Fluorescent Lamps and Compact Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID), Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Lights and Lamps), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor ), by Control Systems (Smartphone Enabled, Daylight Sensing Technology, Proximity Sensing Technology, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/smart-lighting-control-systems-market-775522

Recent Developments:

March 2021: Hubbell Control Solutions announced the launch of a new and improved NX Distributed Intelligence Lighting Control Panel (NXP2 Series) that centralizes connection points in an enclosure, providing an installer-friendly solution that reduces time and costs to deploy code compliant lighting control.

March 2021: Hubbell Lighting announced its partnership with Light AZ, a luminaire manufacturing company with headquarters in Illinois, US.

March 2021: Leviton announced a new line of Decora Motion Sensors designed to provide users optimal management of lighting and motor loads with enhanced detection functionality for accurate switching.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Smart Lighting Control Systems Market?

How will the Smart Lighting Control Systems Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Smart Lighting Control Systems Market?

What is the Smart Lighting Control Systems market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Smart Lighting Control Systems Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Smart Lighting Control Systems Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Lighting Source Fluorescent Lamps and Compact Fluorescent Lamps High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Lights and Lamps

Application Residential Commercial Industrial Outdoor

Control Systems Smartphone Enabled Daylight Sensing Technology Proximity Sensing Technology Others

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Belkin International Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Lightwave PLC

Elgato Systems

LiFI Labs Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Company Inc.

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

