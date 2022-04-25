New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069890/?utm_source=GNW

Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Market to Reach $221.3 Billion by 2026



Sports and athletic clothing refer to highly functional apparel designed for enhancing performance. The clothing offers protection and support to the body, while playing. Different sports place stress on different body parts. And also, the conditions in which the sports are played are different. For these reasons, materials used in athletic wear greatly differ. There are also differences in the design or fit for matching the needs of different sports. The market for athletic or sports clothing is therefore categorized as high performance apparel meant for professional sports persons, athleisure products and consumer sportswear. Yoga pants, swimwear, baseball caps and football jerseys also come under athletic clothing. Sports apparel or sports clothing comprises sports or sports-inspired apparel that is worn for sports or casual or leisure activities. Sports apparel used for practice or sports by sportsmen or the clothing used mainly for sport use. For instance, a performance T-shirt designed for jogging/running and used for the same purpose. However, the segment may include use of a cotton T-shirt for running although not designed or made for the purpose.



Clothing inspired from sports but may/may not be used for sports. The segment includes apparel made for sports and is used for the purpose, such as supporters of a sport event wearing replicas of team jerseys. The segment can also include shirts purchased for use in sports but eventually end up being used for casual or leisure purposes. Sports Licensed Apparel category covers various terms such as entertainment, sports, tourism, company brands, etc. Apparel carrying the name or trademark of an Olympic, professional, college or school team or sport, a sports star or a sports action is classified under licensed apparel. Consumers may or may not use sports licensed apparel for active sport activities.



Fitness clothing refers to clothing used during fitness activities such as aerobics, gym, yoga and running among others. The market comprises clothing such as tops, shorts and undergarments that are used for the purpose of achieving a comfortable exercising session. The segment also includes apparel with long sleeves that provide protection from UV rays during cold weathers and mesh fabric that deliver substantial ventilation. Knit tee shirts that aid in moisture absorption are more comfortable during hot days allowing the user to keep the body cool, dry and comfortable. The softer fabrics used in the apparel makes them suitable for use in a wide range of applications such as running, workouts, walking and running. Fitness clothing may include the use of micro nylon material, such as in shorts, which renders water and wind resistant capabilities to the apparel for optimum comfort during fitness. Pants for use during fitness work come in wide range of varieties such as power liner shorts (9-inch), cotton ankle pants, supplex ankle pants, double dry shorts, fitness ankle tights and low rise body balance flood pants.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports & Fitness Clothing estimated at US$172 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Sports Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$193.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fitness Clothing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27 Billion by 2026



The Sports & Fitness Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



The ongoing health and wellness trend continues to be the primary driver of the global sports & fitness apparel market, prompting consumers to spend on these apparels, mainly sportswear and active wear products. Consumer focus on healthy regime and rising level of health-consciousness are making people to get selective regarding apparels for gym sessions, personal training and casual work. Increasing engagement in sports and adventurous activities like cycling and trekking is favoring the market expansion. In addition, aggressive efforts by fitness influencers to promote active wear and attract consumers have resulted in the athleisure cult, encouraging people to wear active wear on gyms as well as social gatherings and runways.



The market growth is also propelled by rising adoption of functionality-specific apparels and footwear and technological advancements. The use of engineered fabrics in functional apparel offers protects from extreme cold or heat, chemicals and radiation. These fabrics can absorb sweat and keep users cooler in summer and warm in winters. Some of the latest functional apparel are made using anti-bacterial materials capable of preventing body odor. On the other hand, athletic footwear offered by major brands maximizes user comfort and improves athletic performance while reducing the risk of injuries. Increasing incident of foot diseases and allergies is prompting companies to offer sports shoes & socks with specialized features. While various manufacturers are offering sports socks with extra padding to mitigate risk of foot allergies, others are increasingly incorporating sophisticated technologies in their hosiery products. Moreover, increasing focus of various medical laboratories on R&D is expected to bolster the adoption of medical laboratory-wear apparels. These factors are slated to help the global functional apparel market in experiencing a consistent growth over the coming years.



By Type, Top Wear Segment to Reach $100.5 Billion by 2026



Global market for Top Wear (Type) segment is estimated at US$74.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$100.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.1% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Top Wear segment, accounting for 34.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$14.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sports & Fitness Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Social Distancing, Bans on Tourism, Rising Unemployment &

’Decimated’ Consumer Confidence Together Bring Down the Sports

& Textile Industries

Sports Industry Reels Under the Impact of Social Distancing

Measures as the New Way of Life

The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the Struggling Sports

Industry Destroys All Hopes for Normalcy for All in the Value

Chain: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion)

Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Sports Tourism

Related Retail Trade: Global Number of International Tourist

Arrivals at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the Years

2019 & 2020

Textile Industry Grapples With Supply Chain Disruptions & Poor

Consumer Spending

A Massively Bleeding Global Apparel Industry Asphyxiates the

Sports & Fitness Clothing Market: Global Apparel Industry

Losses (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020

Sports & Fitness Clothing Fails to Cope With the Strong Double

-Whammy of Headwinds Sweeping Through the Sports & Textile

Industries

Rising Levels of Unemployment Threatens to Shrink the Middle

Class Population, Impacting Industries Dependent on

Discretionary Income: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick

Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Looking Beyond the Current Bleak Outlook, the Pandemic is

Creating a Strong Platform for Health & Fitness

Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Post COVID-19 Promises

to Make Amends for the Damages Sustained in Year 2020

With Workouts Shifting to Consumer Homes, Demand for Indoor

Sportswear to Get a Fresh Lease of Life in the Post COVID-19

Period

Spike in Sales of Fitness Equipment in Year 2020 Is An

Encouraging Sign of Coming Good Times for Sports & Fitness

Clothing

Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19

An Opportunity in Crisis! Increase is Sales of Fitness

Equipment Brings the Promise of Increased Spending on Fitness

Apparel When Economic Conditions Improve: Global Market for

Physical Fitness Equipment for Years 2019, 2020 & 2021 (In

US$ Million)

Sports & Fitness Clothing: Definition & Scope

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization of the Fitness & Fashion Industry to Accelerate

in the Post COVID-19 Period

Connected Clothing to Arrive Much Earlier Than Previous Forecasts

Innovation in Sports Functional Clothing Breaks Loose,

Promising a Robust Future Filled With Opportunities

Moisture Management Clothing Receives Special Focus

All Things Anti-Microbial & Anti-Virus Gets a Boost Due to

COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Fast Tracks Transition to Sustainable Clothing & Fashion

Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic

COVID-19 Pushes Sustainability From Just Plans & Strategies to

Action: Global Market for Sustainability Technologies (In US$

Billion)

Here?s What to Expect in the Sustainable Clothing & Fashion Space

Textile Recycling Gathers Steam

Innovations in Smart Fabrics Provide a Window Into the Exciting

Future of Fashion

Athleisure Wear Will Continue to Outpace the Rest of the

Apparel Categories in the Post COVID-19 Period

The Epic Moment in Human History Where Sports Meets Fashion

3D Printing Promises to Revolutionize the Future of Clothing

Manufacturing

Women Represent a Large & Lucrative Consumer Cluster. Here?s Why

COVID-19 Thrusts e-Commerce/Online Retail into the Spotlight

Social Distancing Mandated by COVID-19 Leads to Massive

Consumer Migration to Online Platforms: Global Retail E-

Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits

(in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020



