Global Tire Cord Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tire Cord estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $910.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Tire Cord market in the U.S. is estimated at US$910.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Nylon Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$664.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$928.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.





Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -

Century Enka Limited

CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG

Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Group

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Kordárna Plus, a.s.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S.

NV Bekaert SA

SRF Limited

Teijin Limited







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Vehicle Tire

Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight

for Passenger Car and Truck Tires

Tire Cord: Key Reinforcement Material for Vehicle Tires

Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Segment

Bright Prospects Ahead for World Tire Cord Market

Fast Paced Growth Projected for Tire Cord Market in China and

Other Developing Regions

World Tire Cord Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for China, Other Emerging Regions and Developed

Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025

World Tire Cord Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value

CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World,

Europe, USA, Japan, and Canada

Opportunities Remain Rife in Developed Regions

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Tire Cord: A Consolidated Marketplace

Strong Relationships with Tire Makers: Key to Market Success

Innovative Marketing Strategies Take Center Stage

Declining Captive Capacity Bodes Well for Tire Cord Manufacturers

Percentage Share of Captive Market as a Proportion of Total

Tire Cord Market for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Tire Cord - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Northbound Trajectory in World Tire Industry Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Tire Cord Market

World Market for Tires (2019 & 2024): Breakdown of Volume Sales

of OEM & Replacement Tires in Thousand Units by Geographic

Region/Country

Dynamics in Automotive Industry Inflate Demand for OEM Tires

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Percentage Share of Small Cars in Global Light Vehicle Sales by

Category for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022

Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by Country for the Year 2019

Electric Vehicles Emerge as New Flavor in World Automotive

Industry: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the

Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the

Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle

Class Spending (US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2020,

2025, 2030

Sustained Expansion in Replacement Tire Segment

Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire Replacement

Demand: Average Service Life of Passenger Cars (in Years) in

Select Countries for 2018

Tire Replacement Cycle (In Years) by Country/Region: 2018

Tire Industry CAPEX Programs Indicate High Growth Opportunities

Soaring Demand for Radial Tire: A Major Driver

Tire Radialization as a Percentage of Total Tire Population by

Select Country/Region

Rising Demand for Steel Tire Cord Drives Overall Growth in Tire

Cord Market

HMLS Yarns Widen Role of Polyester in Tire Cord Ecosystem

Growing Adoption of Nylon Tire Cord

Technology Advancements and Product Innovations Sustain Market

Momentum

R&D Efforts Bring Forward the New ?Green’ Tire Cord

Novel Tire Cords Improve Rolling Resistance and Fuel Efficiency

Nanotechnology Augments Tire R&D

Volatile Raw Material Costs: A Major Issue

Breakdown of Costs Involved in Steel Tire Cord Making



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 50

