Award-Winning Mobile Games Publisher Lilith Games Announces the Launch of New Global Publishing Brand, Farlight Games

SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilith Games — acclaimed Chinese developer of popular mobile games — announced today the launch of its new global game publishing brand, Farlight Games . The company’s mission is to bring the very best games to players all over the world.



To date, Lilith Games has launched critically acclaimed titles such as Soul Hunters, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, Rise of Kingdoms, and Warpath. Each of these games has explored new and exciting ways to bring Lilith Games’ unique brand of fun to players worldwide. The establishment of Farlight Games is the company’s next significant step in its ongoing mission.

“The launch of Farlight Games represents a significant upgrade to our strategy of 'global localization’,” said Farlight Games Founder and CEO Kenny Wang. “We want to recruit top talent from around the world to provide more localized service to players around the world.”

Utilizing Farlight Games as a new means of expansion and brand exploration, Lilith Games will continue broadening its horizons, actively pursuing different game genres and fresh gameplay experiences. In the near future, players will find these new experiences from Lilith Games published under the Farlight Games global brand. Right now, it is expected that Farlight Games will publish upcoming titles Dislyte, Farlight 84, Boom Party, an unannounced title codenamed “SAMO,” and several others that are soon to be unveiled.

A press kit containing company logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/Lilith-Farlight-Games-pkit .

About Farlight Games

Based in Singapore, Farlight Games is currently poised to grow at a rapid pace. The company’s global talent will support and facilitate the global distribution of Lilith Games’ titles, as well as other global developers, going forward. By collaborating with global partners, Farlight Games will be able to provide refined, localized services and enhance gaming experiences for players worldwide. Learn more about Farlight Games at www.farlightgames.com .

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.

