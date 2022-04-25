Former Flexport Senior Executive Joins Logistics Startup Nuvocargo as Head of Customs

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo , the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade, announced today that Jay Gerard has joined the company as Head of Customs.



In this new role at Nuvocargo, Gerard will lead the company’s new Customs division and build out the company’s new product offerings for its customers. Gerard has over 20 years of logistics and operational management experience and was most recently Global Customs Director, North America, at $8B logistics company Flexport where he successfully helped build and lead a 90+ person customs division. Gerard spent over five years at Flexport in various roles growing and managing the company’s global custom operations and product line. Prior to that, he was US Customs Operations Manager for Burberry and Manager of International Logistics for Sony Pictures Entertainment. Gerard holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Logistics, Supply Chain and Economics from Penn State University.

“Jay is an incredible addition to Nuvocargo’s team. Very few individuals globally have both real expertise on U.S. customs brokerage and experience building out a technology product for customs while scaling a venture-backed startup through years of hypergrowth,” said Deepak Chhugani, Co-founder and CEO of Nuvocargo. “Customs is an incredibly important part of every single international shipment for our customers that requires regulatory licensing and expertise. We are very excited that Jay is bringing his expertise to Nuvocargo to build the most technology-driven product offering in the market for U.S.-Mexico over-the-road customs brokerage.”

“A strong customs offering aligns closely with Nuvocargo’s vision to modernize and simplify cross border trade. The flow of data and information across the border continues to be a black hole and I am excited to be a part of building an automated solution that meets the needs of cross border shippers and importers,” said Jay Gerard, Head of Customs at Nuvocargo. “Nuvocargo’s technology and people set them up to be a leader and true disruptor in the cross border and logistics space. We are seeing true innovation in the logistics and customs sectors, and I am excited to be a part of the Nuvocargo team as we revolutionize cross-border logistics and customs.”

Nuvocargo closed 2021 with 5x revenue growth over 2020, and tripled its employee headcount to nearly 100. The company plans to double its headcount again in 2022 to accommodate strong demand from both shippers and carriers. Nuvocargo continues to accelerate its growth and expand its multi-product platform with offerings for both carrier and shipper networks on both sides of the border. The company recently launched the first of a series of financial products it is building - QuickPay for carriers, which is essentially a cash advance product for the truckers in Nuvocargo’s marketplace. QuickPay has grown above 20 percent week-over-week since launch in October 2021 and is now linked to a majority of transactions in the marketplace. Nuvocargo has plans to launch many new offerings this year related to trade finance, more comprehensive insurance solutions and now customs led by Gerard. Other products will come for both shippers and carriers as Nuvocargo continues to simplify trade between the US and Mexico and provide an all-in-one software-driven solution not seen in the market before.

About Nuvocargo

LatAm logistics startup Nuvocargo is the first all-in-one digital platform focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade – one of the largest trade routes in the world. Modernizing a $2T industry that’s been mostly reliant on paper, fast-growing Nuvocargo combines proprietary software with a team of bi-lingual experts to seamlessly and transparently manage end-to-end cargo movement in a single platform. The company has the most experience on both sides of the border, unique access to hard-to-get routes, and add-on services such as warehousing, insurance and financing – everything a shipper or carrier needs to simplify logistics. Nuvocargo is backed by over $40M in funding from Tiger Global, QED Investors, NFX, Y Combinator, among others. Nuvocargo has been recognized in YC Top Companies 2022 and ranked the second Most Innovative Company in Latin America by Fast Company . Learn more at nuvocargo.com/en .

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7cd41cb-f179-4f79-aaae-e2c6fb0d6db8