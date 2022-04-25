Progenity Appoints Paul Shabram to Lead Technical Operations of the Company’s Ingestible Drug/Device Platforms

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced the appointment of Paul Shabram, MBA, as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations. Mr. Shabram brings over 30 years of biotech experience leading successful development programs and commercial products while implementing novel manufacturing processes.



“We are delighted to have Paul Shabram on board as we accelerate and expand our development programs,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer. “We have generated strong preclinical data and are in the process of filing for and initiating clinical trials this year, and we are growing the organization’s capabilities and skills as we ramp up manufacturing activities to support these trials,” continued Mr. Mohanty. “Paul’s track record of innovation and leadership make him the right person to help us grow. He will be responsible for our Manufacturing, Quality Control, Engineering, and Supply Chain teams as they execute on the development of our needle-free delivery technologies to improve patients’ lives.”

Before joining Progenity, Mr. Shabram formed Ventana BioSciences Consulting to support developers of vaccines and cancer therapeutics. Previously, he was the Vice President of Technical Development at Emergent Biosolutions. He joined Emergent through the acquisition of PaxVax. Mr. Shabram was one of the first employees at PaxVax and served as Vice President of Technical Development, establishing the laboratories, GMP production, and quality systems. Prior to PaxVax, he held management positions in development and CMC at Schering-Plough/Canji, Cytel, and Chiron. Mr. Shabram received his MBA from the University of Phoenix and holds a BA in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics and is developing a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise drug delivery solutions and diagnostic sampling. Progenity will become Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2022.

Notice of Issuance of Inducement Grants

Progenity also announced the grant of an inducement award to Paul Shabram pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. In connection with his commencement of employment, Mr. Shabram will be granted two inducement awards consisting of: (i) a stock option to purchase shares of Progenity common stock, and (ii) restricted stock units representing the right to receive shares of Progenity common stock. The grants will be made on May 15, 2022, and both awards will vest over approximately four years from the grant date. The number of shares underlying the stock option will be calculated on the grant date such that the grant-date value of the award (calculated in accordance with GAAP and using the Black-Scholes option pricing model) is $150,000. The exercise price of the stock option will equal the closing price of the Company’s common stock on May 13, 2022, the last trading day prior to the date of the grant. The number of shares underlying the restricted stock units will equal $150,000 divided by the 30-day trailing average of the company’s closing stock price on Nasdaq through the grant date. The awards were awarded as an inducement material to Mr. Shabram’s employment pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

