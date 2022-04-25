CalChip Connect and Federated Wireless Announce Strategic Partnership to deliver Private 5G Enabled Smart Warehouse Solutions

CalChip Connect will use Federated Wireless as their preferred 5G Private Wireless service delivery partner

Federated Wireless deploys private wireless solution to power CalChip Connect’s smart warehouse and innovation center supporting nation’s largest IoT device distribution supply chain

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CalChip Connect, the nation’s leading IoT distributor, and Federated Wireless, the leader in private wireless and shared spectrum solutions, announced that CalChip Connect has selected Federated Wireless as their preferred private wireless service delivery partner. The strategic partnership will focus on delivering a simplified solution set and rapid fulfilment model for enterprises to easily deploy smart warehouse technologies enabled with private wireless.

As the first major achievement of the collaboration, Federated Wireless has completed the deployment of a private wireless network and innovation center to power CalChip Connect’s global IoT distribution center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This deployment will serve as a reference architecture and ecosystem for customers to easily design and deploy smart warehouse solutions with private wireless customized to their exact use case requirements. Customers will also benefit from the Federated Wireless Spectrum Access System (SAS) which monitors and manages CBRS spectrum throughout the United States to enable clean, high speed, low latency spectrum perfect for industrial use cases.

“The ability to offer our customers secure, high-speed wireless connectivity right out of the box is a huge part of making IoT adoption easy for our customers,” said TJ Rancour, President and Co-Founder of CalChip Connect. “Federated Wireless is a great partner because not only is private 5G critical to delivering IoT connectivity, but they also share our obsession with providing a world-class customer experience and support model.”

Together, Federated Wireless and CalChip Connect are bringing to market pre-integrated solutions to accelerate how industries deploy IoT smart warehouse solutions enabled with private wireless connectivity. The streamlined and easy-to-implement solutions will power IoT transformation for manufacturing, education and logistics customers, among others.

“Connectivity has been a key challenge for scaling IoT deployments, so we’re excited to partner with a leader in IoT distribution to get our private wireless solution directly in the hands of the innovators who need a simple path to secure, reliable communications,” Chris Swan, Chief Commercial Officer of Federated Wireless. “The real goal is about combining 5G private wireless with IoT solutions to simplify and accelerate the process for developers and technology professionals to digitally transform and modernize their operations.”

About CalChip Connect

CalChip Connect (CCC) is the nation's leading IoT distributor. Combining extensive supply chain experience with an intimate understanding of the market for connected devices, our passionate team offers access to the highest performing devices in the market today, available through a modern eCommerce shopping experience. More than just an eCommerce store, CCC helps IoT Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) achieve scalable distribution, by providing global warehousing, high-tech sourcing, supply chain management consulting, and upstream component sourcing. www.calchipconnect.com

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 50 solution and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of shared spectrum services. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and other verticals, with use cases ranging from Private Wireless and Industrial IoT to network densification and mobile offload. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com .

