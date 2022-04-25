First Nations and US Tribes gather for a continental discussion about Indigenous leadership and opportunities in the net zero transition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian-based First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) and the US-based First Peoples Worldwide will host 1,000 delegates representing Indigenous nations, industry, and government at a first-of-its-kind Indigenous led net zero policy conference at the Westin Bayshore Hotel on April 25-26, 2022.



The purpose of the conference is to hold discussions between Indigenous clean energy leaders from the US and Canada with industry, investors, and government officials in the context of a North American transition to net zero. Questions will be focused on how the public policy and investment decisions needed to achieve net zero by 2050 will impact on Indigenous interests and rights and where Indigenous voices need to be included in those discussions.

“The transition to net zero represents a $6 trillion dollar opportunity. This includes a 14-fold increase in critical mineral production – all this coming from Indigenous lands. At the conference we will be having discussions about how we can align the policy and investment decisions on net zero with the principles of free, prior, and informed consent and how we are to meaningfully include Indigenous people as partners and equity owners in net zero projects” – stated Chief Sharleen Gale, Chair of FNMPC.

"Most proposed solutions for achieving net zero by 2050 – be it clean power stations, carbon capture and storage facilities, or new mines for transition minerals – rely on using Indigenous lands and resources. Therefore, these solutions need to be either Indigenous-led or have strong Indigenous partnership to ensure respect for Indigenous lands, cultures, and societies along with our shared environment," said Kate R. Finn, Executive Director, First Peoples Worldwide. "This conference provides opportunity for Indigenous and industry leadership to begin critical conversations about how to achieve net zero solutions in ways that are aligned with international human rights standards such as FPIC and fully account for the impacts of development in Indigenous communities. We look forward to hearing from Indigenous thought-leaders about the steps we must take together to build true equity – economic, social and environmental – with and for Indigenous Peoples in the next energy economy.”

Delegates to the conference will hear from speakers such as:

Jennifer Granholm, United State Secretary of Energy,

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada,

Brett Isaac, Chairman of Navajo Power,

Dave Archambault II, Tokala Ohitika - Brave Fox, 45 th Chairman, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe,

Chairman, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Wahleah Johns, Director, Office of Indian Energy - US Department of Energy,

Ivan Vella, Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Aluminum,

Mark Cutifani, CEO, Anglo American,

Mark Poweska, CEO, Hydro One Networks Inc, and

Joe Hanita, CFO, Te Rau Māhorahora (Māori).



Media contact:

Allie Meeres

P: 778-918-1250

E: allie@sedgwickstrategies.ca

About FNMPC

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) is a non-profit organization comprised of over 85+ Indigenous communities that span across Canada. FNMPC members recognize that we are stronger together and was established to promote the shared interests of our members. Advancing major projects is the core of FNMPC’s service delivery. FNMPC’s technical team is active in supporting our member communities with tools, capacity supports, and advice related to corporate structures and benefit sharing models, as well as tools to promote environmental protection and impact assessment.

About First Peoples Worldwide

First Peoples Worldwide is a US Indigenous-led organization that translates on-the-ground impacts of investment affecting Indigenous Peoples to corporate decision-makers. We do this by deploying multiple strategies that build the business case for respect for the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Having started the flywheel of Indigenous-centered corporate engagement in the 1990s, First Peoples Worldwide is now a leader in deploying strategies to move the market towards respect for the rights of Indigenous Peoples. Through the intersection of business, law, and finance, First Peoples Worldwide increases corporate accountability.