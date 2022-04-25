Tyson Foods Launches Free Education Program for all U.S. Team Members

SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) today announced a milestone investment to provide free education for all U.S. team members. Beginning this summer, U.S. team members will have the ability to attain master’s, undergraduate and associate degrees, career certificates and literacy and technology fundamentals – all for free.



Tyson is partnering with social impact company Guild to expand its existing Upward Academy program to include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 of the nation's top universities and learning providers. The four-year, $60 million investment will cover 100% of all tuition, books, and fees for team members.

“This commitment to our team members reinforces our belief that they are the lifeblood of our current and future success. Providing equity and opportunity to every single member of our team is part of our goal to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work,” said John R. Tyson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Tyson Foods. “Providing education benefits will continue to lay a foundation for personal and career growth for our team members.”

The initiative expands Upward Academy, an onsite adult education program, which, since 2016, has provided free ESL, GED, citizenship, financial and digital literacy classes to frontline employees. Upward Academy is currently offered at 46 Tyson locations. With the addition of the online curriculum, team members at all U.S. locations will now have access to nearly 200 learning programs provided by dozens of institutions of higher learning.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tyson to further empower their team members to pursue career pathways that will help them open the doors to their dreams,” said Rachel Romer Carlson, CEO of Guild. “Tyson’s free education and upskilling program is enhancing its commitment to creating a top work environment and a workplace of growth.”

An online portal will provide Tyson team members access to curriculum and courses covering foundational skills, career certificates and academic degrees in the following areas:

Key Business Priorities

Foundation Learning & Core Skills

Supply Chain & Operations

Agriculture

Manufacturing & Automation

Sustainability



Foundational Learning Programs

English Learning Language

High School Completion

Career Readiness

Frontline Management Program

Executive Education Certificates

Leadership & Management

Technology

Business



For more information about the new program, visit tyson.guildeducation.com.

Free education is the latest example of Tyson’s efforts to invest in its team members. The company invested more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for its hourly workforce last year. In addition, it is piloting subsidized and onsite childcare, as well as seven free, near-site health centers. An increasing number of Tyson production facilities are also offering more flexible work schedules.

The company recently committed more than $1 million to support its many immigrant team members. The company’s U.S.-based workforce is comprised of team members from more than 160 countries who collectively speak more than 50 languages. The Tyson Immigration Partnership (TIP) serves 40 Tyson facilities in 14 states and helps provide team members with legal services needed to acquire U.S. citizenship.

About Guild

Guild is a social impact company that empowers American workers to unlock life-changing opportunities for personal and professional advancement through education, skill-building, and coaching. As a certified B-Corp founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for working adults in the U.S. in need of upskilling for the future of work, Guild's industry-leading technology platform allows the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover Financial Services, Hilton, Macy's, Target, and The Walt Disney Company — to offer strategic education and skilling to their employees. Guild connects workers to a learning marketplace of the nation's best learning partners for working adults with tuition paid by the company. Guild's payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career services come together to help working adult learners advance in their education and career, debt-free. For more information, visit https://www.guildeducation.com/.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 137,000 team members on October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Derek Burleson, derek.burleson@tyson.com, 479-290-6466

Category: IR