Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate Products First in Industry to Receive Declare Label

TEMPLE, Texas, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, today announced that its Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL) now includes the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) Declare label. Declare labels, similar to food ingredient labels, detail the material health composition of building products to help inform consumers about the safety of the products they use every day. Wilsonart is the first laminate manufacturer to feature the Declare label.



“The Declare label makes complex information approachable and useful, provides manufacturers with a robust structure to share product data and saves designers time,” said Ren DeCherney, manufacturing manager, business development, International Living Future Institute. “The International Living Future Institute applauds this milestone achievement for Wilsonart and their dedication to creating a transparent and sustainable world.”

Declare labels are accessible on a free and searchable database at declare.living-future.org. The database is used by leading designers, large real estate owners and conscientious homeowners to specify products they know they can trust and that meet the requirements of leading green building standards, including the Core Green Building, LBC, LEED and WELL Certifications. The Declare label will be featured on Wilsonart® Laminate.

The Wilsonart HPL products’ label has achieved the declaration status of “Red List Approved.” This designation demonstrates that these Wilsonart Laminate products disclose a minimum of 99% of ingredients present in the final product and meet the LBC Red List Imperative requirements through one or more approved exceptions.

“Wilsonart prides itself on offering stylish engineered surfaces that mimic nature without impacting the environment, and we are thrilled to offer the first laminate in the industry to feature the Declare label,” said Rajesh Ramamurthy, vice president of innovation and technology at Wilsonart. “Working with Declare underscores Wilsonart’s commitment to environmental sustainability, while also making it easier for our customers to identify the sustainable surface solutions they seek.”

Wilsonart HPL brings long-lasting style, on-trend designs and outstanding performance to residential and commercial interiors. With 2X more post-consumer recycled content than any other laminate brand, it’s one of the most innovative and environmentally friendly decorative surface materials available and is ideal for a wide range of vertical and horizontal applications. Wilsonart HPL is also GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality.

For more information about Wilsonart HPL products, visit www.wilsonart.com/laminate-surfaces.

About the International Living Future Institute (ILFI)

The International Living Future Institute (ILFI) is a global nonprofit organization committed to advancing communities that are socially just, culturally rich, and ecologically restorative. The Institute operates the Living Building Challenge, the world’s most ambitious, advanced, and holistic performance standard for green, resilient, and healthy buildings. It is also a hub for many other visionary programs that support the transformation toward a living future. The Institute believes that providing a compelling vision for the future is a fundamental requirement for reconciling humanity’s relationship with the natural world and one another. Learn more at www.living-future.org.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

