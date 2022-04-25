Global Commercial Lending Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $27,406.6 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 14.4% during the Forecast Timeframe from 2021 to 2028 [190-Pages] | Reveals by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global commercial lending market is envisioned to garner $27,406.6 billion in revenue and grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 14.4% during the analysis timeframe from 2021 to 2028.

As per our analysts, the lowest interest rates of any loan options available in commercial lending that allows business owners to access critical funding is the factor expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Besides, the commercial lending plans are generally extended for many years which allows corporations to allocate their resources to sales, employee training, and many other critical businesses. This is expected to fortify the growth of the commercial lending market over the analysis period. Moreover, the increasing rate of technological advancements in the commercial lending sector is further expected to create huge growth opportunities. However, the non-performance of the digital lending organization and FinTech companies for payment collection may impede the growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

Segments of the Commercial Lending Market

The report has divided the commercial lending market into segments based on type, organization size, providers, and region.

Type: Unsecured Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The unsecured sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $15,647.8 billion over the analysis timeframe. This is mainly because unsecured loans are the most popular type of loans that are available for businesses of all sizes. In addition, unsecured loans provide low-interest rates and easy access to credit, which is the factor expected to augment the growth of the commercial lending market’s sub-segment during the forecast period.

Organization Size: SMEs Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The SMEs sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $13,148.4 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the commercial lending that enables companies to get initial funding and grow. Furthermore, the wide range of benefits offered by governments of many countries all across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the commercial lending market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Providers: NBFC Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The NBFC sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $14,263.8 billion during the forecast timeframe. This is majorly because NBFCs are generally smaller than traditional banks and provide quick and easy loans to various businesses. In addition, NBFCs are rapidly providing credit products to some specific segments of the market, such as agriculture and retail, which is the factor expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The Asia-Pacific region of the commercial lending market is projected to generate $7,081.9 billion in revenue and grow at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis timeframe. This is mainly due to the rising number of small and medium-size industries in this region. Moreover, the increasing number of technological investments in this region is the vital factor expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Commercial Lending Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the commercial lending market. During the epidemic, many businesses were facing challenges that caused an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Furthermore, commercial lending had a significant role in the growth and development of many businesses when enterprises required additional financing. All these factors have resulted in the progressive growth of the market throughout the global health crisis.

Key Players of the Commercial Lending Market

The major players in the commercial lending market include

Merchant Capital American Express Company Fundbox Credit Suisse Funding Circle Goldman Sachs Kabbage Fundation Group LLC LoanBuilder OnDeck., and many more.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to attain the leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in March 2022, Merchant Capital, a leader in multifamily finance that provides finances to the retail, wholesale, manufacturing, and service-based businesses, partnered with PayFlex, a leading buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) specialist, to launch a cash advance solution named ‘FlexiAdvance.’ This solution is designed to address the problem faced by the growing small and mid-sized retail sector.

In addition, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

