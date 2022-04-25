ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Extension of 2022/2023 Offer

ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

25 April 2022

Extension of 2022/2023 Offer

On 11 January 2022, ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) launched offers for subscription (the “Offer”) to raise up to £40.0 million by way of an issue of new ordinary shares ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Companies, with each of the Companies raising up to £20.0 million, together with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £40.0 million (being up to £20.0 million for each of the Companies). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary (the “Prospectus")), which was published by the Companies on 11 January 2022.

The boards of each of the Companies are pleased to announce that the 2022/23 Offer for each of the Companies has been extended in accordance with the terms of the Offer until 12 December 2022 (or such earlier date as the respective Offer is fully subscribed).

For further information please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820