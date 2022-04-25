Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 16 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 15/4/2022 248,321 561.28 139,376,873 Monday, 18 April 2022 - - - Tuesday, 19 April 2022 0 - - Wednesday, 20 April 2022 4,957 600.53 2,976,827 Thursday, 21 April 2022 5,600 578.84 3,241,499 Friday, 22 April 2022 5,408 563.17 3,045,629 In the period 18/4/2022 - 22/4/2022 15,965 580.27 9,263,955 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 22/4/2022 264,286 562.42 148,640,828 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,785,010 treasury shares corresponding to 7.00% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

