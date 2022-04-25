Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 16 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 15/4/2022
|248,321
|561.28
|139,376,873
|Monday, 18 April 2022
|-
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 19 April 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 20 April 2022
|4,957
|600.53
|2,976,827
|Thursday, 21 April 2022
|5,600
|578.84
|3,241,499
|Friday, 22 April 2022
|5,408
|563.17
|3,045,629
|In the period 18/4/2022 - 22/4/2022
|15,965
|580.27
|9,263,955
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 22/4/2022
|264,286
|562.42
|148,640,828
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,785,010 treasury shares corresponding to 7.00% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
