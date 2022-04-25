EDO Appoints Former Moat and Oracle Advertising VP James Zaumeyer as SVP, Head of Revenue

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDO, Inc. , a data, measurement, and analytics software company with a customer base encompassing top brands in all major verticals, advertising agencies and all major TV networks and streamers, today announced the appointment of James Zaumeyer as the company’s first Senior Vice President, Head of Revenue.



Prior to EDO, Zaumeyer served as VP of Sales for Oracle’s Moat product suite, where he was responsible for all new business activity globally focused on brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms. In his eight-year stint at the company, Zaumeyer held senior leadership positions in the US, and also served as Senior Director for Oracle Advertising, leading the strategy, operations and sales for all of Oracle Advertising products across Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, New Zealand. Before Moat, Zaumeyer held senior roles at Adobe and pioneering digital measurement company Hitwise.

Zaumeyer’s appointment comes after an $80 million strategic growth investment in EDO from Shamrock Capital. EDO also recently announced major partnerships with Discovery , SoFi , Univision , Mediahub and Fox in addition to its work with numerous brands, networks, advertisers and agencies to deliver unparalleled insights into Convergent TV measurement, ad performance and consumer engagement.

“EDO has already established itself as an innovator in TV measurement, revolutionizing the way buyers and sellers measure and optimize the success of their Convergent TV campaigns. Every part of this hugely valuable marketplace wants to truly know what works, and I’ve seen how EDO is offering a uniquely powerful answer,” said Zaumeyer. “EDO is at a pivotal moment of growth with an unmatched platform and team, and I’m confident we will continue to build on EDO’s momentum while developing long-lasting partnerships with our clients.”

Zaumeyer will be responsible for scaling and leading EDO's brand, agency, and TV network partnerships for its fast-growing Ad EnGage platform and products. Reporting to Kevin Krim, President & CEO, Zaumeyer will join the executive leadership team, partnering with the product, analytics, and marketing organizations as EDO to bring its market-changing outcome measurement to the TV ecosystem.

“With his deep pattern recognition from growing SaaS and syndicated measurement business models at companies like Moat and Hitwise that I always viewed as inspirations for EDO, James is absolutely the right person to scale EDO in our key growth phase,” said Krim. “As we look to expand our sales team and rapidly grow our processes and systems to meet unprecedented demand from Convergent TV buyers and sellers for outcome measurement, I am excited to watch and learn from James as he helps EDO realize its full transformative potential.”

Founded in 2015 by Edward Norton and Dr. Daniel Nadler with the aim to bring pioneering data science to media, entertainment and advertising, today EDO has offices in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco and counts NBCUniversal, IBM, Subway, Royal Caribbean, New Balance, Amazon Studios, Fox, Nissan, SoFi, TaylorMade, Kia, Univision, Paramount, Hyundai, CBS, Toyota, Discovery, Warner Bros., Tracfone and Patron among its large client base.

ABOUT EDO

EDO, Inc. is a data, measurement and analytics company that informs media, creative and audience advertising investments across all Convergent TV platforms by measuring and optimizing for what triggers consumer behavior. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science software and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks, and agencies – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media decisions. EDO’s reliable, investment-grade metrics align marketing with sales and finance, providing confidence in the efficacy of advertising dollars through detailed competitive, category, historical, and predictive insights. To learn more about EDO, please visit: www.edo.com .