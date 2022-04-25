NUGN RELEASES DETAILS OF NEW MOVIE PROJECT FOR BOXO PRODUCTIONS

Carson City, NV, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group LLC (OTC Pink: NUGN) announced today that their subsidiary film production company BOXO Productions will be producing Carnival of Killers. The feature film project has officially entered its pre-production phase and will be directed by Timur Bekmambetov . Carnival of Killers will be the first film to explore the darker side of Stan Lee ’s legendary comic book repertoire, adding another dimension to the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

The film will be an adaptation by horror writers Kevin Kolsch and Denis Widmyer, who created the successful remake of Stephen King’s Pet Cemetery for Paramount Pictures which grossed over 100M worldwide. It follows the life of a young girl as she and her mother take shelter from a catastrophic storm in a traveling carnival as it makes its way through the American Great Plains. The girl harbors her own secret as she has supernatural, psychic powers that allow her to see that the carnival isn’t all that it seems.

Timur Bekmambetov , best known for directing the film adaptation of Mark Millar’s graphic novel Wanted , Angelina Jolie , James McAvoy , and Morgan Freeman , grossed over $341M worldwide and earned two Oscar nominations. His Night Watch Russian horror franchise has grossed $100M worldwide. In addition, Bekmambetov has created the genre bending Screen Life format with the film Searching . The film grossed over $78M worldwide.

“Stan Lee is a legend, creating the most iconic super heroes we have ever known, from Spiderman to Iron Man and Wolverine . He is the father of the Marvel universe. It is an honor to work with Timur and his team to bring Lee’s horror universe to life and launch this new franchise,” said the film’s producer Ara Keshishian.

“This film is the first in a line up of 6 films our team of producers have scheduled this year,” said BOXO CEO David Stybr. “We expect the film to generate outcomes in box office and home sales in line with Bekmambetov's previous successes,” he added.

The production team includes Ara Keshishian, former CAA agent known for blockbusters like Black Swan, Iron Man and Captain America, as well as the Netflix hit Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile with Zac Efron. Alongside Keshishian is his partner Petr Jakl, who recently completed his upcoming historical action drama, Medieval (2022), the highest budgeted Czech production ever made, starring Ben Foster and Michael Caine. This powerhouse team is team is further complemented by Martin J. Barab, with over 50 films produced and an extensive career as a motion picture entertainment production attorney known for Heist starring Robert De Niro and Rage starring Nicholas Cage.

“Our team is excited to have started with this exciting first project and to update shareholders about our progress along the way,” added Stybr.

