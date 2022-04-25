Polymer Bearing Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Pune, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polymer bearings have created a name for themselves in a crowded bearing market by providing a number of benefits. As a result, polymers such as PTFE, PEEK, POM, and Nylons are now being used in places where once steel and phosphor bronze were used. Polymer bearings are machine components that include at least one polymer rubbing part. Polymer bearings are appealing because they can survive extreme situations where conventional bearings would fail. Steel is 80% heavier than polymeric materials. As a result, polymer-based bearings require less energy to move and are less prone to lose energy due to friction.

Polymer bearings become practically silent when lubricated and may absorb shock loads better than metal bearings. Metallic bearings are often preferred in applications with high loads and perhaps high temperatures. Although most polymers cannot withstand huge weights or work at high temperatures, some polymers, such as PEEK and Polyimide, can withstand enormous loads and operate at 300°C or more temperatures. These polymers are only used in a few industries, such as aerospace and medical, where cost is not a major factor.





Key Players Profiled in the Polymer Bearing Market are

SKF (Sweden)

Igus (Germany)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (US)

Dotmar Engineering Plastics (Australia)

Saint-Gobain (France)

OILES CORPORATION (Japan)

KMS Bearings, Inc. (US)

TOK, inc. (Japan)

Xinzhou Bearing Industrial Inc. (China)

Waukesha Bearings (US)

ISB Industries (Italy)

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Polymer Bearing Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Polymer Bearing Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Polymer Bearing Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Polymer Bearing Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Polymer Bearing Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Polymer Bearing Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Polymer Bearing Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Polymer Bearing Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Polymer Bearing Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Polymer Bearing Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Polymer Bearing Market?

Who are the prominent players in Polymer Bearing Market?

