Metaverse Market is estimated to be US$ 947.118 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period. - By PMI

Covina, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and NFT-savvy firms have a plethora of lucrative prospects in the metaverse. Many of these virtual worlds are supported by blockchain technology similar to that which powers cryptocurrencies and NFTs, allowing users to exchange virtual assets. Because of the NFT boom and Mark Zuckerberg's recent endorsement, Metaverse Market has also gotten a lot of attention in recent months. NFTs worth USD 2.1 billion have been traded globally, according to Nonfungible.com. Other well-known brands, such as Adidas, which appears to be functioning on its own NFTs, are also looking to create waves in the metaverse. A cryptocurrency is the metaverse's currency, and each metaverse has its own collection of coins. They're used to paying for NFTs, virtual real estate, and avatar shoes. Cryptocurrencies are utilised to bridge the gap between the real and virtual worlds. They enable us to calculate the value of digital assets in terms of government-issued currency, as well as their returns over time. The usage of the metaverse to purchase digital assets using bitcoin is becoming more popular around the world. Websites, messaging applications, and social media platforms such as Facebook are being used to communicate with one another online. The metaverse refers to the creation of new online environments in which people's interactions are more multidimensional and they can engage more meaningfully with digital information rather than traditional media.





Region Analysis:

North America is expected to account for the greatest revenue share in 2021 due to the increasing clients and users adopting new and more complex technologies. Another factor expected to boost the regional market revenue growth is the growing number of start-ups working on the construction of metaverse platforms for commercialization. Furthermore, the region's strong presence of gaming and metaverse enterprises such as The Sandbox, Nvidia Corporation, and Epic Games, Inc., which focus on embedding metaverse into games, is driving market growth. For example, Nvidia Corporation announced agreements with Blender and Adobe that will expand the reach of NVIDIA Omniverse, the world's first collaboration and simulation platform, to millions of people.

Key Highlights:

TaleCraft Majuro announced the launch of their medieval-themed NFT gaming metaverse on November 11th, 2021. Gamers can use the mediaeval game settings and constructed NFTs for gaming. TaleCraft's new grounds, where users can create their own cards rather than minting pre-produced cards and NFTs from gaming developers. In Tale Make's gaming, there are approximately 150 Alchemist cards that will be utilised to craft NFTs. The difficulty and rarity of the card's manufacture determine the level of each card. The game metaverse also has cross-chain capabilities and a marketplace where users can sell their handcrafted NFTs.

The Sandbox announced a partnership with Warner Music Group in January 2022 to develop The Sandbox metaverse's first music-themed realm. With this agreement, Warner Music Group (WMG) will take its first steps into the metaverse and NFT sector.

Tencent Holdings, Ltd established a partnership with The Asian Institute of Digital Finance in November 2021. To boost Asia's fintech industry, the corporations will collaborate in the areas of education, research, and entrepreneurship.

Epic Games, Inc purchased Harmonix Music Systems, Inc in November 2021. The Harmonix team will collaborate closely with Epic Games, Inc to build musical adventures and gameplay for Fortnite while continuing to support existing products such as Rock Band 4.

Before purchasing this report, request a sample or make an inquiry by clicking the following link:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4865

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Metaverse Market accounted for US$ 337.23 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1003.06 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.50%. The Global Metaverse Market report segments the market on the basis of component, device, technology, application and region.

Based on Component, Global Metaverse Market is segmented into Hardware, Software/Platform, and Services.

Based on Device, Global Metaverse Market is segmented into Desktop, Mobile, Console and Others.

Based on Technology, Global Metaverse Market is segmented into Blockchain, Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR).

Based on Application, Global Metaverse Market is segmented into Online Shopping, Gaming, Social Media, Content Creation Conference and Others.

By Region, the Global Metaverse Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Metaverse Market:

The key players operating in the Global Metaverse Market includes Unity Technologies Inc., Lilith Games, Roblox Corporation, Facebook, Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance, NetEase, ZQGame, Nextech AR Solution Cop., Nvidia Corporation and others.

Scope of the Report:

Global Metaverse Market, By Component, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Hardware Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Software/Platform Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Services Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Metaverse Market, By Device, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Desktop Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Mobile Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Metaverse Market, By Technology, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Blockchain Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Mixed Reality (MR) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Metaverse Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Online Shopping Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Gaming Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Social Media Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Content Creation Conference Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



For Customization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4865

About Prophecy Market Insights



Prophecy Market Insights is market research, analysis, marketing/business strategy and customized solutions that provide strategic and tactical support to clients to make informed business decisions and identify and achieve high value opportunities in target business areas. We also help our clients solve business challenges and provide the best solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Following are some of the key points answered in this market report:

Describe a product portfolio review, including product development, planning, and positioning

Describes the details of key operational strategies, focusing on R&D strategy, company structure, localization strategy, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market earnings over the forecast period.

Examine various market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Examine the segments that are expected to dominate the market.

Study the regional analysis that is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Browse the Related Reports: