Edison Awards Program Honors Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System With a “Best of the Best” GOLD Award

San Antonio, TX, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System has been selected by the Edison Awards program as a GOLD award winner in the Science & Medical category. The award was presented at the program’s annual gala on April 21, 2022.

The Edison Award’s Gold, Silver and Bronze Winners are chosen as the "best of the best" within their respective categories by some of the world's top senior business executives, designers, academics, and innovation leaders. Being recognized with an Edison Award is one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business success. The Edison Awards honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. A full list of winners can be found here.

“We are simply elated to be honored with an Edison award,” Tom Umbel, Seno’s Chief Executive Officer, commented. “This recognition for our Imagio® technology truly validates all the work that the team at Seno has passionately persevered toward to improve the patient and provider experience.”

Breast biopsy procedures caused by false-positive diagnostic assessments in the United States cost the healthcare system more than $2 billion per year.i Seno’s Imagio® technology could reduce those costs with its non-invasive OA/US technology to help physicians better differentiate between benign and malignant breast lesions in real time, helping providers characterize and differentiate masses that may—or may not—require more invasive diagnostic evaluation.

The company’s OA/US technology combines laser optics and grayscale ultrasound to provide fused functional and anatomical breast imaging. The opto-acoustic images provide a unique blood map in and around breast masses, while the ultrasound provides a traditional anatomical image. Through the appearance or absence of two hallmark indicators of cancer – angiogenesis and hypoxia – Seno Medical has shown that the Imagio® OA/US Breast Imaging System will be a more effective tool to help radiologists confirm or rule out malignancy compared to traditional diagnostic imaging modalities – without exposing patients to potentially harmful ionizing radiation (x-rays) or contrast agents. In addition to the novel imaging provided by the Imagio® System, Seno includes an artificial intelligence (AI) decision-support tool (the SenoGram®) to aid physicians in interpreting the new images that, along with training and certification, helps radiologists make the transition from ultrasound alone to OA/US imaging.

The system is indicated for use by trained and qualified healthcare providers to evaluate palpable and non-palpable breast abnormalities in adult patients who are referred for diagnostic imaging breast work-up following clinical presentation or other imaging examinations such as screening mammography.

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to the development and commercialization of a new modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Approved by the US FDA in January 2021, Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate real-time functional and anatomical images of the breast. To learn more about Seno Medical’s OA/US imaging technology and applications, visit www.SenoMedical.com.

