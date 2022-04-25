COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 18/2022 – 25 APRIL 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 220,877 626.55 138,390,174.06 19 April 2022 5,600 618.98 3,466,281.84 20 April 2022 3,000 642.87 1,928,620.50 21 April 2022 2,500 653.08 1,632,710.20 22 April 2022 2,965 645.56 1,914,078.88 Accumulated under the program 234,942 627.10 147,331,865.47

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,115,816 shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

