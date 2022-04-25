Zcash Community Grants Committee Approves Two Grants Totalling $420,000 for the Production and Distribution of Educational Zcash Content

OTTAWA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of our commitment to foster the growth and adoption of Zcash, the Zcash Community Grants Committee recently awarded 37 Laines, an award-winning film production house based in Los Angeles, two grants totalling $420,000 USD, which will be used for the production and distribution of high-quality Zcash educational content.



These grants have allowed 37 Laines to collect more than 30 hours of insightful educational footage from industry leaders in the cryptocurrency space, including Ethereum’s founder, Vitalik Buterin, and the Electric Coin Company’s CEO, Zooko Wilcox. 37 Laines has also launched Zcash Media, a multi-platform educational hub for distributing Zcash content, which they will use to manage the world premiere of their first two Zcash educational videos.

The first video, which was recently released on the Zcash Media YouTube and Odysee channels, tells a compelling story about the history of money, the origins of cryptocurrencies, and the importance of a truly private digital currency like Zcash.

On April 29th, 37 Laines will release their second video, which will focus on what is arguably the largest upgrade to the Zcash protocol since the launch of Zcash in 2016. This network upgrade (NU5) will be an incredible milestone for the developers of Zcash, as it will implement significant protocol improvements such as increased security as well as privacy by default for all Zcash transactions.

The added security from this network upgrade has presented the opportunity to finally reveal one of Zcash’s best-kept secrets - the identity of John Dobbertin. John Dobbertin was a pseudonymous participant in the Zcash setup process in 2016 whose identity was never revealed. However, this will soon change.

We are at the dawn of a new era of massively amplified learning, creativity and innovation. There now exists the means to make Zcash accessible to everyone in most parts of the world, and there are also adaptable digital learning tools to personalize the way everyone learns about Zcash.

“Crypto in general, and more specifically Bitcoin, is often portrayed as an anonymous and untraceable method of payment. This depiction implies that users can transact anonymously, without exposing their identity. However, this is not true,” said Jason McGee of the Zcash Community Grants Committee.

“By funding 37 Laines to produce and distribute top notch Zcash educational content, the Zcash Community Grants Committee aims to use learning tools to empower individuals all around the world to make informed decisions about their financial privacy,” said Brian, Zcash Community Grants Committee member.

“Our passion at 37 Laines has always been to tell stories about topics that matter and help make the world a better place. We saw the need for privacy in these new digital financial technologies as one of the issues that really matters as it helps maintain the safety of users and fight the types of mass digital surveillance we hear about every day,” said Natasha Mynhier of 37 Laines.

About Zcash Community Grants

Zcash Community Grants is a community-elected grants committee that funds Zcash-related projects in order to bring financial privacy to everyone in the world. Zcash Community Grants seeks to fund projects that advance the usability, security, privacy, and adoption of Zcash. The committee will consider grants of all sizes: from individual hobbyists, to larger organizations such as wallet developers and others - to build applications on top of the Zcash protocol. The goal of the Zcash Community Grants program is to tap into wider networks of crypto users and infrastructure, ultimately accelerating the growth and impact of Zcash.

About 37 Laines (Contributors of Zcash Media)

37 Laines is an award-winning film production house run by Natasha Mynhier and Jeff Hammerton. Out of their office in Santa Monica, CA, 37 Laines produces high quality creative work for clients across the US, including branded content, commercials, short films, music videos, documentaries and more. Their team has created content for brands like Netflix, Marvel, ESPN, and Vogue, supported directors like Vincent Peone and Shruti Ganguly, and most recently won a Gold Award at the 2020 Young Director's Awards for their short film, In a Beat.

