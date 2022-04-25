E. Coli Testing Market to Grow Due to Rise in Prevalence of Foodborne and Waterborne Diseases Globally, States TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global E. coli testing market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2027.



High price of E. coli testing kits is one of the key factors influencing the growth of the E. coli testing market in several cost-sensitive nations across the globe. Hence, manufacturers of E. coli testing kits are increasing R&D in order to develop cost-effective tests, notes the research report by TMR.

The membrane filtration test is gaining traction across several middle- and low-income nations across the globe. Several reasons for rising demand for these testing kits include their low prices and highly accurate results in comparison to ready-to-use P/A test kits. As a result, many nations of Latin America and Asia Pacific are utilizing this product for performing over 40% of the total environmental E. coli tests, notes a TMR report. Owing to these factors, the E. coli testing market is estimated to gain sizable growth prospects in the upcoming years.

E. Coli Testing Market: Key Findings

Government and non-government organizations across the globe are increasing initiatives in order to spread awareness on E. coli. As a result, there has been surge in the number of tests performed for the detection of E. coli, which, in turn, is generating profitable prospects in the global E. coli testing market.

Many underdeveloped and developing nations across the globe are witnessing increase in the prevalence of food and waterborne diseases, in which E. coli is considered one of the key causative organisms of such health disorders. Moreover, there has been surge in the cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) and diarrhea around the world. These factors are resulting into increased need for E. coli testing kits, which, in turn, is generating sizable business prospects in the global E. coli testing market.

Government authorities of many nations carry out tests on a wide range of clinical and environmental samples in order to detect the E. coli contamination as well as take precautionary measures, particularly during epidemics. Key motive of these efforts is to prevent the spread of disease infection. Such efforts are leading to prominent sales opportunities for companies operating in the global E. coli testing market.



E. Coli Testing Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the number of new product launch activities across the globe is prognosticated to fuel the expansion of the E. coli testing market

Rising prevalence of foodborne and waterborne diseases globally is propelling the E. coli testing market

E. Coli Testing Market: Competition Landscape

Several enterprises are using strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to maintain their position in the market for E. coli testing. Moreover, these efforts are helping companies in expanding their product portfolios.

Companies operating in the global E. coli testing market are focusing on the development of testing kits with improved outcomes. Hence, they are seen increasing investments in the R&Ds.

E. Coli Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

CPI International, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioMerieux Inc.

Alere Inc.

NanoLogix, Inc.

E. Coli Testing Market Segmentation

Testing Methods

Clinical Testing Methods Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Others

Environmental Testing Enzyme Substrate Methods Membrane Filtration (MF) Multiple Tube Fermentation (MTF)



End User

Clinical Testing Methods Diagnostic Laboratories Hospital Physician Offices

Environmental Testing Bottled Water Suppliers Home and Drinking Water Suppliers Waste Water Treatment Organizations Others (Government Agencies, etc.)





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



