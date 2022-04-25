Meriwest Credit Union Recognized as the ‘Best Credit Union’ in Silicon Valley

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union, a local, community-based credit union serving over 90,000 families and businesses in the Silicon Valley has been recognized as the ‘Best Credit Union’ in 2022 by the Mercury News’ 21st Annual Readers’ Choice Awards.



Since 1961, Meriwest has stood proud as a full-service financial institution helping members do more with personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services, all while maintaining the same community spirit, the same friendly faces, and always great rates.

Meriwest owes this distinguished honor to its staff, not only for their work in meeting members’ financial needs with a smile, but for their work in the community exemplifying the motto of “People Helping People”. This past year alone, 100% of Meriwest employees volunteered over 1,000 hours and donated over $32,000 to various schools and nonprofits.

Meriwest also conducted financial literacy workshops for over 8,000 community residents, funded over $1M in grants from the Federal Home Loan Bank and sponsored fundraising events with local nonprofits, raising over $50,000 for food and shelter for disenfranchised families in our local communities.

“I am proud to be a member of Meriwest Credit Union and a small part of our amazing team that brings their best selves to work each and every day. We are all honored to be voted as the Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley and will continue to live up to that honor by putting our community and members first,” said Julie Kirsch, president and chief executive officer at Meriwest Credit Union.

We appreciate this recognition as we continue to work toward making a difference in our community – today, tomorrow, together.

About The Mercury News’ ‘Best in SV’ Readers’ Choice Awards

The Mercury News, a morning daily newspaper published in San Jose, California, has conducted the ‘Best in Silicon Valley’ Readers’ Choice Awards annually for over 20 years to commemorate the best local businesses, organizations, and attractions in Silicon Valley.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 90,000 businesses and families throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union” in Silicon Valley in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

Contact:

Helen Grays-Jones

Meriwest Credit Union

Community Relations Manager

Direct Line: 408-365-6328

hgrays@meriwest.com