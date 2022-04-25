Lapoyoma Announces YAM Funds Project for Small Business Owners

Atlanta, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lapoyoma, one of the fastest-growing blockchain payment networks, recently announced the imminent launch of the Lapoyoma YAM Funds project. This initiative will finance the activities of small business owners who intend to integrate their companies into the decentralized payment infrastructure of Lapoyoma.

Program conditions: entrepreneurs who will accept the YAM token as payment for goods and services will be able to finance their business at a rate of 0%.

Lapoyoma YAM Funds will allow 1) expand the Lapayoma community, and 2) revolutionize the experience of the buyer, who will now be able to make quick and secure purchases in cryptocurrency, while receiving additional cashback.

Crypto payment network for everyday use of convenience stores and gas stations

The combination of global inflation, the NFT revolution, and the intrigue around the metaverses has led to a rapid increase in interest in cryptocurrency. In fact, over the past year, the crypto economy has grown so much that there are now more than 300 million unique cryptocurrency holders in the world.

The more crypto users there are, the more transactions will be made in cryptocurrency. This is why the possibility of retail crypto purchases tends to become real.

According to a recent Cantaloupe study, 67% of cryptocurrency holders consider using tokens for retail purchases. According to the same study, another 42 million users without cryptocurrencies are considering buying crypts to make retail purchases in the future.

At the same time, more than half of cryptocurrency holders complain that too few sellers accept crypto payments. Unfortunately, in most developed countries, you cannot just come to the supermarket, pick a basket of goods and pay for them in cryptocurrency. Moreover, even if some sellers provide such an opportunity, be prepared to pay a huge service fee for each transaction.

To solve this problem, the Lapoyoma developers organize a payment system based on the needs of businesses. These developers have quite a unique experience in retail business sales. The list of such businesses includes Grocery Stores, C-Stores, Gas Stations. They have also developed the FYBN app, the first tool for selling a retail business. This app evaluates a business based on moving averages of domestic sales over the past 3 months. It also takes into account all income and expenses, as well as other soft parameters and factors that determine the reliability of a business.

This precious experience has allowed Lapoyoma developers to create a truly functional ecosystem based on the needs of small businesses and their customers. Thanks to this, Lapoyoma solves several problems at once:

Problem #1: Risks for sellers

Although buyers are ready to buy goods in cryptocurrencies, sellers are not ready to accept such payments. This is because cryptocurrencies are unregulated and very volatile assets. The business is simply not ready to go for crypto risks.

Solution: YAM stablecoin

Lapoyoma is a rapidly developing payment network that uses the YAM stablecoin linked to the USDT exchange rate. Stablecoin allows you to completely avoid the risks of hyperinflation. In addition, businesses can take advantage of the Lapoyoma YAM Funds initiative to finance their activities at a rate of 0%.

Problem: Underdevelopment of the crypto infrastructure

Globally, the infrastructure is not developed enough. It is not ready to integrate the crypto economy into the retail and service sectors. In addition, although there are payment cards that convert cryptocurrencies into fiat assets, it is very unprofitable to use them due to high service fees.

Solution: YAM stablecoin

Thanks to Lapemoma's initiatives, YAM holders can easily shop at any stores that are embedded in the ecosystem. In addition to low gas fees and minimal service fees, the user will receive special discounts, reduced transaction costs, and accelerated settlement time. In addition, the Lapoyoma Smart Program allows users to receive increased multi-level rewards for their payments.

Lapoyoma is a technology that unites buyers and sellers

Lapoyoma is creating a payment network to help sellers receive deflationary tokens if buyers pay for goods in cryptocurrency. Transfers will take place in real-time, and currency conversion will be implemented in Lapoyoma. To make this possible, the project creates its QR code transaction system and integrates it with the Binance Smart Chain blockchain

Lapoyoma YAM Tokenomics:

Token symbol: YAM

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Total supply: 21 million YAM

Maximum offer: 21 million YAM

Purchase/ sale service fee: 11%

Rewards: 4%

Liquidity: 4%

Marketing: 3%

Today, the Lapoyoma YAM token is available for sale on the P2PB2B crypto exchange. Follow the link to buy or sell YAM.

The combined system Lapoyoma provides real-time crypto transactions without exposing the seller to cryptocurrency volatility risks. Money can be transferred to Lapoyoma in real-time since no bank would slow down the process and introduce exorbitant service fees. Binance Smart Chain allows you to provide minimal service fees for transfers.

How are transactions conducted in the Lapoyoma payment network?

Recently, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced the gradual transition of the booking service to payment in cryptocurrency. The company plans that at first the payments will be based on Airbnb cryptocurrency gift cards, but then completely switch to digital payments.

However, the director of Airbnb is only planning what Lapoyoma has already implemented

Lapoyoma payment network allows users to book hotels quickly with no service fees and buy goods in CStore / Gas Station, excluding the mediation of third parties. Lapoyoma can be used to pay for goods and services, and to receive and redeem loyalty rewards and discounts.

Here's how the Lapoyoma ecosystem works:

The seller uses a pair of keys to generate unique QR codes; each QR code contains data for a verified seller account; the seller prints QR codes and attaches them to each product; users scan the QR code with any smart device; users open a web form that collects and records the buyer's data; YAM tokens are debited from the buyer's account and credited to the seller's account.

The whole process of transaction and conversion takes no more than 1 minute. The processing of the product price and the concentration of tokens takes place inside the Lapoyoma system. Thus, one can minimize service fees and ensure the fastest crypto transactions in the history of crypto payments.

Discounts and bonuses for using the ecosystem

To stimulate demand and reward project participants, Lapoyoma introduces a series of rewards and discounts. A brief description of the rewards is given below:

1. Lapoyoma Cashback

With each booking on the website Travala.com, the user receives 2% of the total cost of the reservation, i.e. a cashback. A user receives the cashback in the form of Lapoyoma YAM tokens sent to his or her wallet. This is very important for the introduction of cryptocurrency to the general public.

2. Smart Program

The Smart program allows program participants to receive discounts of up to 5% when booking millions of housing spaces worldwide. Participants can also get an additional discount of up to 3% when paying with the Lapoyoma YAM token. Program participants also have the right to vote in project management.

3. Credit card

Lapoyoma credit cards can be used to pay online and offline in retail stores. When a transaction is made, 4% of its sum is sent to the buyback wallet. That is how customers receive a reward for each purchase.

A New Era in the CStore/Gas Station industry

Convenience stores and gas stations are an integral part of Americans' daily lives. Approximately 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes of a gas station, and 80% of gas stations have convenience stores.

Lapoyoma's decentralized payment system covers each of these stores, fortifying trust between businesses and consumers. In this sense, Lapoyoma is not just a quick money transfer solution, but also a real long-term investment in the CStore/Gas Station industry.

Join Lapoyoma to change the future of retail!

More information about the Lapoyoma project can be found here:

