Sydbank A/S releases its profit for Q1 2022 and revises upwards its expectations for profit for the year for 2022

| Source: Sydbank A/S Sydbank A/S

Aabenraa, DENMARK

        











Company Announcement No 16/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





25 April 2022 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S releases its profit for Q1 2022 and revises upwards its expectations for profit for the year for 2022

As a result of a highly satisfactory start to 2022 with strong growth in bank loans and advances of DKK 4.6bn to DKK 71.6bn as well as a high level of activity, the expectation for profit for the year is revised upwards to be in the range of DKK 1,350-1,550m. In connection with the release of the 2021 Annual Report on 2 March 2022, we announced that we expected a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,150-1,450m for 2022.
  
Income statement

DKKm

Q1
2022		Q1
2021		Index
22/21		Full year
2021
Core income1,2001,1051094,436
Trading income10073137291
Total income1,3001,1781104,727
Costs, core earnings799833963,177
Core earnings before impairment5013451451,550
Impairment of loans and advances etc(61)(81)75(415)
Core earnings5624261321,965
Investment portfolio earnings(29)(21)138(21)
Profit before non-recurring items5334051321,944
Non-recurring items, net37(32)-(180)
Profit before tax5703731531,764
Tax12582152353
Profit for the period  4452911531,411

Core income

DKKm

Q1
2022		Q1
2021		Index
22/21		Full year
2021
Net interest etc4924341131,776
Mortgage credit183176104693
Payment services5147109203
Remortgaging and loan fees6153115169
Commission and brokerage13013497470
Commission etc investment funds and pooled pension plans8283

99

340
Asset management8989100380
Custody account fees3325132115
Other operating income7964123290
Total 1,2001,1051094,436

Impairment of loans and advances etc
As a result of the trend in customers’ financial circumstances, a net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 61m was recorded in Q1 2022. Impairment charges for 2022 are still expected to be at a low level. The management estimates from year-end 2021 remained unchanged at end-Q1 2022. This applies to the provision of DKK 325m related to covid-19 as well as to the provision of DKK 60m related to pig farming.

Non-recurring items, net
Non-recurring items in Q1 2022 total a net income of DKK 37m.

The item includes costs of DKK 12m related to the development of housing loan processes and DKK 2m related to the development of the bank/insurance partnership. In addition DKK 51m has been recognised as income as regards extraordinary realised capital gains from the lending portfolio acquired from Alm. Brand Bank.

Sydbank’s Interim Report – Q1 2022 will be released on 4 May 2022 as planned.

Additional information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Susanne Ingemann Faber, Press Manager, tel +45 26 29 11 29

Attachment


Attachments

SM 16 UK