English Danish





















Company Announcement No 16/2022



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 70 10 78 79

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











25 April 2022

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S releases its profit for Q1 2022 and revises upwards its expectations for profit for the year for 2022

As a result of a highly satisfactory start to 2022 with strong growth in bank loans and advances of DKK 4.6bn to DKK 71.6bn as well as a high level of activity, the expectation for profit for the year is revised upwards to be in the range of DKK 1,350-1,550m. In connection with the release of the 2021 Annual Report on 2 March 2022, we announced that we expected a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,150-1,450m for 2022.



Income statement

DKKm



Q1

2022 Q1

2021 Index

22/21 Full year

2021 Core income 1,200 1,105 109 4,436 Trading income 100 73 137 291 Total income 1,300 1,178 110 4,727 Costs, core earnings 799 833 96 3,177 Core earnings before impairment 501 345 145 1,550 Impairment of loans and advances etc (61) (81) 75 (415) Core earnings 562 426 132 1,965 Investment portfolio earnings (29) (21) 138 (21) Profit before non-recurring items 533 405 132 1,944 Non-recurring items, net 37 (32) - (180) Profit before tax 570 373 153 1,764 Tax 125 82 152 353 Profit for the period 445 291 153 1,411

Core income

DKKm



Q1

2022 Q1

2021 Index

22/21 Full year

2021 Net interest etc 492 434 113 1,776 Mortgage credit 183 176 104 693 Payment services 51 47 109 203 Remortgaging and loan fees 61 53 115 169 Commission and brokerage 130 134 97 470 Commission etc investment funds and pooled pension plans 82 83



99



340 Asset management 89 89 100 380 Custody account fees 33 25 132 115 Other operating income 79 64 123 290 Total 1,200 1,105 109 4,436

Impairment of loans and advances etc

As a result of the trend in customers’ financial circumstances, a net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 61m was recorded in Q1 2022. Impairment charges for 2022 are still expected to be at a low level. The management estimates from year-end 2021 remained unchanged at end-Q1 2022. This applies to the provision of DKK 325m related to covid-19 as well as to the provision of DKK 60m related to pig farming.

Non-recurring items, net

Non-recurring items in Q1 2022 total a net income of DKK 37m.

The item includes costs of DKK 12m related to the development of housing loan processes and DKK 2m related to the development of the bank/insurance partnership. In addition DKK 51m has been recognised as income as regards extraordinary realised capital gains from the lending portfolio acquired from Alm. Brand Bank.

Sydbank’s Interim Report – Q1 2022 will be released on 4 May 2022 as planned.

Additional information

Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30

Susanne Ingemann Faber, Press Manager, tel +45 26 29 11 29

Attachment