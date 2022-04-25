Company Announcement No 16/2022
|25 April 2022
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S releases its profit for Q1 2022 and revises upwards its expectations for profit for the year for 2022
As a result of a highly satisfactory start to 2022 with strong growth in bank loans and advances of DKK 4.6bn to DKK 71.6bn as well as a high level of activity, the expectation for profit for the year is revised upwards to be in the range of DKK 1,350-1,550m. In connection with the release of the 2021 Annual Report on 2 March 2022, we announced that we expected a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,150-1,450m for 2022.
Income statement
|DKKm
|Q1
2022
|Q1
2021
|Index
22/21
|Full year
2021
|Core income
|1,200
|1,105
|109
|4,436
|Trading income
|100
|73
|137
|291
|Total income
|1,300
|1,178
|110
|4,727
|Costs, core earnings
|799
|833
|96
|3,177
|Core earnings before impairment
|501
|345
|145
|1,550
|Impairment of loans and advances etc
|(61)
|(81)
|75
|(415)
|Core earnings
|562
|426
|132
|1,965
|Investment portfolio earnings
|(29)
|(21)
|138
|(21)
|Profit before non-recurring items
|533
|405
|132
|1,944
|Non-recurring items, net
|37
|(32)
|-
|(180)
|Profit before tax
|570
|373
|153
|1,764
|Tax
|125
|82
|152
|353
|Profit for the period
|445
|291
|153
|1,411
Core income
|DKKm
|Q1
2022
|Q1
2021
|Index
22/21
|Full year
2021
|Net interest etc
|492
|434
|113
|1,776
|Mortgage credit
|183
|176
|104
|693
|Payment services
|51
|47
|109
|203
|Remortgaging and loan fees
|61
|53
|115
|169
|Commission and brokerage
|130
|134
|97
|470
|Commission etc investment funds and pooled pension plans
|82
|83
99
340
|Asset management
|89
|89
|100
|380
|Custody account fees
|33
|25
|132
|115
|Other operating income
|79
|64
|123
|290
|Total
|1,200
|1,105
|109
|4,436
Impairment of loans and advances etc
As a result of the trend in customers’ financial circumstances, a net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 61m was recorded in Q1 2022. Impairment charges for 2022 are still expected to be at a low level. The management estimates from year-end 2021 remained unchanged at end-Q1 2022. This applies to the provision of DKK 325m related to covid-19 as well as to the provision of DKK 60m related to pig farming.
Non-recurring items, net
Non-recurring items in Q1 2022 total a net income of DKK 37m.
The item includes costs of DKK 12m related to the development of housing loan processes and DKK 2m related to the development of the bank/insurance partnership. In addition DKK 51m has been recognised as income as regards extraordinary realised capital gains from the lending portfolio acquired from Alm. Brand Bank.
Sydbank’s Interim Report – Q1 2022 will be released on 4 May 2022 as planned.
