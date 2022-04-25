HII Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-domain defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that Stephen Fitts has been promoted to vice president of contracts and pricing at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division. Fitts succeeds Eric Crooker who assumed a new role in March as vice president of infrastructure and sustainability.



Fitts will have overall responsibility for contracts, estimating and pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for the Ingalls shipyard, and will report to Keith Munn, Ingalls’ vice president of business management and chief financial officer.

“Stephen’s extensive background in legal and contract administration forms a solid foundation for his transition into this important leadership role,” Munn said. “He has been committed to building trusting relationships while ensuring an equitable approach to solving complex agreements for all parties. We look forward to him leading, mentoring and developing the organization in his new position.”

Fitts began his career with HII in 2013 and has served as senior counsel for the Ingalls Shipbuilding. Since 2018, Fitts served as director of contract administration, where he supported the growth of Ingalls Shipbuilding’s historic backlog of contracts, including the negotiation of several amphibious and U.S. Coast Guard ships and numerous guided missile destroyer awards.

Fitts holds a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and a juris doctor degree from the University of Alabama. Prior to joining HII, Fitts was an equity partner practicing in the areas of commercial litigation, employment law, outside general counsel and IP litigation.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

