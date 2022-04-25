Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 19/2022 – 25 APRIL 2022

Election of the ordinary employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S has taken place with the following result:

Board members:

Claus Kærgaard, Sales Manager, Off-Trade (re-elected)

Martin Alsø, Business Unit Manager (re-elected)

Michael Nielsen, Brewery worker (newly-elected)

Alternates:

1. Kenn Hvarre, Terminal worker

2. Mads Væver Andersen, Senior District Manager, On-Trade

3. Lars Fini Christensen, Brewery worker

Accordingly, the newly elected employee representative will join the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S following the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022. At the same time the employee elected member of the Board of Directors Einar Esbensen Nielsen will resign.

