PIXELYNX Presents Metaverse & Web3 Day at International Music Summit Ibiza

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via InvestorWire -- PIXELYNX, the new music metaverse gaming platform created by musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, and music and gaming industry veterans Ben Turner, Dean Wilson and Inder Phull, will present Metaverse & Web3 Day at International Music Summit (IMS) Ibiza on Thursday, April 28th at Destino Pacha Resort. Metaverse & Web3 is a special day of programming dedicated to the conversation of now, in partnership with RCRDSHP, Sensorium, EQ Exchange, and CELO. Through panel discussions, presentations, and a beginner's guide clinic, PIXELYNX aims to provide IMS Ibiza Summit delegates with a comprehensive understanding of how to navigate and harness opportunities of Web3 and the metaverse, from NFTs to DAOs to monetization.

Presenting some of the best and brightest minds in the Web3 space on the IMS Ibiza Summit main stage, PIXELYNX’s seven-hour programming features guest speakers representing Audius, Coachella, Emanate, EQ Exchange, Friends With Benefits, MODA DAO, The Sandbox, Serenade, Seven20, Volta-XR, and more. Additional perspectives will come from artists including deadmau5, Richie Hawtin, Blond:ish, and Portrait XO. PIXELYNX’s CEO Inder Phull will give an opening keynote address to begin the Web3 educational day, and later will sit down for a virtual conversation with PIXELYNX co-founders Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin to discuss their innovative platform. The day concludes with an open format Q&A session, where attending delegates will have the opportunity to ask all participating speakers questions.

“Everyone is talking about the potential of the metaverse and Web3 to transform the music industry,” said Phull. “The program we have pulled together at IMS Ibiza Summit will help to demystify this new frontier and show artists, their teams and the industry at large how to take advantage of everything the metaverse and Web3 have to offer.”

PIXELYNX will additionally host a Web3 Clinic at IMS Ibiza Summit to help onboard the electronic music industry into Web3 and will gift every attending delegate a free NFT. Experts will aid patrons in creating a crypto wallet and help them register to receive a PIXELYNX POAP. A POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) is a digital badge earned through engagement. A POAP represents a different kind of NFT, as these badges can only be earned by attending an event or purchased later in the secondary market. The IMS Ibiza Summit POAP will be gifted by PIXELYNX to delegates in celebration of the summit and PIXELYNX’s forthcoming game launch - the POAP is poised to unlock new worlds of opportunity for PIXELYNX’s early adopters. Holders of this POAP will be granted long term utility benefits including priority spots on guest lists, ensuring early access to NFT drops, and invitations to exclusive future events by PIXELYNX and various partners.

IMS IBIZA (International Music Summit), the leading platform for industry, culture and education in electronic music, returns for its thirteenth edition in Ibiza this April following a two-year hiatus. One of the first major global industry gatherings to take place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, IMS Ibiza Summit 2022 will reunite the entire ecosystem of the genre for three-days of purposeful conversation, connection, and celebration. The summit takes place from April 27-29 at Destino Pacha Ibiza Resort.

PIXELYNX is a music gaming platform created by Joel Zimmerman, also known as deadmau5, and Richie Hawtin that offers leading music artists the opportunity to launch their own interactive mobile AR and music metaverse PC games, and monetize it through collectible NFTs, music sales and interactive virtual performances.

More info at http://pixelynx.io/musicverse/

Confirmed Speakers:

Audius (Clayton Kenner-Blaha; Head of Partnerships; USA)

Blond:ish (Artist, Canada)

Coachella (San Schoonover; Innovation Lead; USA)

Cooper Turley (Investor; Music NFTs)

Emanate (Sean Gardner; MODA DAO/Emanate; Founder; Australia)

EQ Exchange (Janice Taylor; Founder/CEO; Canada)

Friends With Benefits (Trevor McFedries; Dapper Collectives/Friends With Benefits; CEO/Founder; USA)

Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 (PIXELYNX; Founder; Canada)

MODA DAO (Sean Gardner; MODA DAO/Emanate; Founder; Australia)

Outlier Ventures (Jamie Burke; Founder & CEO; UK)

Portrait XO (Artist; North America)

RCRDSHP (Gareth Deakin; Chief Marketing Officer; RCRDSHP; UK)

Reed Smith (Greg Pryor; Partner; UK)

Richard Rauser (Token||Traxx; Head of Innovation; UK)

Richie Hawtin (PIXELYNX; Founder; Canada)

Sensorium (Sasha Tityanko; Sensorium Deputy CEO)

Serenade (Iain Watt; Active Investor; UK)

Seven20 (Dean Wilson; CEO Seven20; Co-Founder PIXELYNX; USA)

Sandbox (Sebastien Borget; COO/Co-Founder; France) (Bertrand Levy;VP of Global Partnerships; France)

Shesaid.so (Andreea Magdalina; Founder; Romania/USA)

The Night League (Yann Pissenem; CEO & Founder; The Night League)

Volta (Alex Kane; Volta CEO; USA) (Mitch Goldman; Volta COO; UK)

Zora (Nathan Yates aka ASEC; Product Manager)

Schedule:

IMS IBIZA SUMMIT DAY 2

THURSDAY 28 APRIL

SUMMIT SUITE

(AREA 1 - DESTINO LOBBY)

PIXELYNX PRESENTS THE FUTURE OF MUSIC: WEB3 & METAVERSE DAY

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RCRDSHP, SENSORIUM, EQ EXCHANGE & CELO

11.00-11.15

OPENING KEYNOTE

INTRODUCTION TO WEB3

Inder Phull (Pixelynx; CEO; UK)

Briefing: An introduction to, and overview of, the Web3 landscape from visionary Web3 and Metaverse expert, Inder Phull.

11.15-11.35

GAMING & EXPERIENCES

Alex Kane (Volta; CEO; USA)

Sam Schoonover (Coachella; Innovation Lead; USA)

Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox; COO / Co-Founder; France)

Briefing: Where does gaming fit into Web3 and how are platforms utilising these new tools to build future facing experiences and economies.

11.35-11.50

INTRODUCING: THE SANDBOX - BLOCKCHAIN-BASED 3D OPEN WORLD GAME

Bertrand Levy (The Sandbox; VP of Global Partnerships; France)

Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox; COO / Co-Founder; France)

Briefing: Keynote to introduce and take a deep dive into the Metaverse platform ‘The Sandbox’. What is The Sandbox? What is their vision? And how do they see the future of the space?

11.50-12.10

LEGALS: WEB3 & THE BLOCKCHAIN’S THREAT AND OPPORTUNITY FOR MUSIC

Clayton Kenner-Blaha (Audius; Head of Partnerships; USA)

Gregor Pryor (Reed Smith; Partner; UK)

Briefing: A look into the legal landscape that surrounds Web3 and the Blockchain from leading industry law firm Reed Smith. We take a look at the reality of the rights and legal framework that surround the space and ask the question “Does Web3 and the Blockchain pose a threat, or offer an opportunity to the music business”

12.10-12.30

INTRODUCING: PIXELYNX - A PORTAL INTO THE MUSIC METAVERSE

Inder Phull (Pixelynx; CEO; UK)

Joel Zimmerman (Pixelynx; Founder; Canada)

Richie Hawtin (Pixelynx; Founder; Canada)

Briefing: Keynote and deep dive into the Musicverse platform ‘Pixelynx’ from CEO and co-founders, Inder Phull, Joel Zimmerman (aka Deadmau5) and Richie Hawtin (aka Plastikman). We look into who Pixelynx are, what they are building and how they see the future of the space developing.

12.30-12.50

INVESTMENT: HOW THE INVESTMENT COMMUNITY ARE APPROACHING WEB3 & THE BLOCKCHAIN

Jamie Burke (Outlier Ventures; Founder & CEO; UK)

Briefing: We hear from prominent investor Jamie Burke on how the investment community views Web3 and the Blockchain. We discuss the opportunities, threats and what the future holds.

12.50-13.20

INTRODUCING: EQ EXCHANGE - THE GREAT EQUALISER

Janice Taylor (EQ Exchange; Founder/CEO; Canada)

Briefing: Social entrepreneur, mother, inspirational speaker, author, online safety advocate and EQ Exchange founder Janice Taylor discusses the importance of financial inclusion and diversity in Web3.

13.20-13.40

ARTISTS & WEB3

Blond:ish (Artist, Canada)

Nathan Yates aka ASEC (Zora; Product Lead; UK)

Portrait XO (Artist; USA)

Richard Rauser (Token||Traxx; Head of Innovation; UK)

Briefing: How do artists view Web3? What opportunities do they see in the space and how are they navigating this new technology to complement their more traditional ways of creating and earning?

13.40-13.55

INTRODUCING: VOLTA - XR EXPERIENCE CREATION TOOL

Alex Kane (Volta; CEO; USA)

Mitch Goldman (Volta; COO; UK)

Briefing: Volta is an XR experience creation tool - artists build and perform mixed reality events in a few simple clicks.

13.55-14.25

FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS PRESENTED BY SHESAID.SO

Trevor McFedries; (Dapper Collectives/Friends With Benefits, CEO/Founder, USA)

Andreea Magdalina (shesaid.so; Founder; Romania/USA)

Briefing: In this session, we hear from the incredibly successful collective ‘Friends with Benefits’, hosted by SheSaid.so. We look at who Friends with Benefits are, how they have built such a successful business within the space and understand the importance of empowering and supporting females in Web3 and the Blockchain.

14.25-14.40

INTRODUCING: ZORA - THE NFT MARKETPLACE PROTOCOL

Nathan Yates aka ASEC (Zora; Product Lead; UK)

Briefing: Zora describes themselves as a “universal media registry protocol” as a way to share NFTs. Here more from their Product Lead on Web3 day at IMS.

14.40-15.00

TOKENS: WHAT ARE THEY? AND HOW DO TOKEN ECONOMIES WORK?

Blond:ish (Artist; Canada)

Trevor McFedries; (Dapper Collectives/Friends With Benefits, CEO/Founder, USA)

Briefing: Tokens are an important part of the Web3 eco-system. They power the economies that operate in the Web3 space. This session takes a closer look at what tokens are and how this complex system works.

15.00-15.15

INTRODUCING: AUDIUS

Clayton Kenner-Blaha (Audius; Head of Partnerships; USA)

Briefing: The world's fastest growing music streaming platform and the largest decentralized consumer application on earth.

15.15-15.40

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: DIGITAL MUSIC’S REBIRTH: A GOLDEN AGE IS COMING

Sean Gardner (Moda Dao / Emanate; Founder: Australia)

Briefing: The opportunity that lies ahead for Music NFTs (music releases on the blockchain) for the electronic music community - bringing back crate digging culture, scarce music and better payments for DJ, producers and artists who have been sampled.

15.405-16.00

INTRODUCING: RCRDSHP - NFTS WITHOUT THE CRYPTO BULLSHIT

Gareth Deakin (RCRDSHP; Chief Marketing Officer; UK)

Briefing: At this moment in history music is not valuable, RCRDSHP is on a mission to change this narrative using NFT technologies to create new sustainable revenue streams for artists. We believe this has the potential to revolutionize the entire industry. The growing NFT and web3 explosion offers a wealth of exciting opportunities but comes with challenging consumer motivations and high barriers to entry for both music fans and artists. Hear how RCRDSHP is approaching this differently and have your preconceptions challenged. RCRDSHP is a fan engagement platform designed by and for Electronic music fans, artists, producers and DJ’s. RCRDSHP utilizes NFT technology to create limited edition digital music collectibles, where music fans can collect and discover new music, provide patronage to artists they love and earn rewards for being fans. We love NFTs by the way.

16.00-16.20

ENVIRONMENT

Iain Watt (Serenade; Chairman of Advisory Board; UK)

Interviewed by Tristan Hunt (AFEM: Association for Electronic Music; Regional Manager; UK)

Briefing: What are the environmental impacts of Web3 and how do we ensure its future is sustainable and environmentally friendly?

16.20-16.50

INTRODUCING: PRISM - THE AI-DRIVEN MUSIC WORLD WITH THE SENSORIUM GALAXY METAVERSE

Sasha Tityanko (Sensorium; Deputy CEO)

Yann Pissenem (CEO & Founder; The Night League)

Briefing: Introducing the most anticipated high-fidelity music world built in partnership with The Night League, and in collaboration with chart-topping artists including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki among others. Examining how virtual artists can transform the way we experience music and why artificial intelligence can be the missing link to build the metaverse everyone dreams of.

16.50-17.05

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: UNPACKING MUSIC NFTs

COOPER TURLEY | INVESTOR | MUSIC NFTs

Cooper Turley (Investor; Music NFTs)

Briefing: Exploring the Music NFT Landscape with an overview on key projects, artists and communities along with insights on the future of web3 artist economies.



17.05-17.20

INTRODUCING: ALMA

Briefing to follow.

17.20-17.40

DAO: HOW WILL THEY AFFECT THE FUTURE OF WEB3 AND BEYOND?

Dean Wilson (Seven20; CEO / Co Founder & Pixelynx; Co Founder; USA)

Sean Gardner (Moda Dao / Emanate; Founder: Australia)

Trevor McFedries; (Dapper Collectives/Friends With Benefits, CEO/Founder, USA)

Briefing: A closer look at Decentralised Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). What are they? How do they work? And how will they affect and drive the future of Web3 and beyond?

17.40-18.00

WEB 3: ASK US ANYTHING

All Day 2 Speakers.

Briefing: A chance to ask anything to the day’s Web3-focused speakers.

About PIXELYNX:

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture which has been created by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io .

