LUMIBIRD: 12% REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

Lannion, April 25, 2022 – 5:45 pm

12% REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, recorded 12% growth in consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2022, up to €38.0m. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, this growth equates to 11%. This performance follows on from 2021, which saw revenue growth (compared to pro forma 2020) of +11%.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)

Revenues (€m) 2022 2021 Change First quarter 38.0 33.8 +12% of which Photonics 17.3 14.6 +19% Medical 20.6 19.2 +8%

The LUMIBIRD Group’s consolidated revenues came to €38.0m at March 31, 2022, up 12% (11% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates). These figures confirm the trend from previous quarters, with robust growth for both divisions: +19% for the Photonics division and +8% for the Medical division.

In the Photonics division, the Industrial and Scientific business lines have continued to benefit from robust sales for several quarters across all its market sectors, with 16% growth (to €7.8m). The Lidar business confirmed the upturn from the second half of 2021, climbing 26% to €4.9m, driven primarily by Lidar systems sales. The Defense / Space business also recorded progress, up to €4.6m (+17%), reflecting the impact of both new contracts and non-contract sales, with the planned slowdown of the MegaJoule contract now fully absorbed.

The Medical division is up +8% to €20.6m, confirming the attractive positioning of the Group’s product ranges and the positive sales trends seen across all the regions through its direct sales networks (seven subsidiaries) and its distribution network.

LUMIBIRD continues to have a good order book - for Photonics and Medical - thanks to a portfolio of strong technological value-added products and a commercial footprint that is continuing to be ramped up around the world. However, production is moving forward in a market in which difficulties sourcing components may temporarily slow down deliveries of certain ranges.

The Medical division plans to release several new products this year, and this month announced the launch of its new CapsuloTM laser for secondary cataract treatment.

The Group is confirming its targets for 2023 reported revenues of over €250m, driven by organic and external growth, with its EBIDTA/revenue ratio to continue increasing within a 20%-25% range.

Next dates:

Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022

first-half 2022 revenues on July 25, 2022 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 940 employees and over €162 million of consolidated revenues in 2021 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

