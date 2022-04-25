Disclosure of transactions in own shares from April 18th to April 22nd, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

               Paris, April 25th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From April 18th to April 22nd, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 18th to April 22nd, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s
name		Date of
transaction		Identifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI19/04/2022FR00001254866 69289,5965AQEU
VINCI19/04/2022FR00001254867 19389,5080CEUX
VINCI19/04/2022FR00001254864 40389,5578TQEX
VINCI19/04/2022FR000012548645 71289,4712XPAR
VINCI20/04/2022FR00001254862 83491,5281AQEU
VINCI20/04/2022FR00001254862 88891,3226CEUX
VINCI20/04/2022FR00001254861 64191,2635TQEX
VINCI20/04/2022FR000012548645 63791,1495XPAR
VINCI21/04/2022FR00001254862 92694,1909AQEU
VINCI21/04/2022FR00001254866 49194,4182CEUX
VINCI21/04/2022FR00001254861 85494,4122TQEX
VINCI21/04/2022FR000012548640 12994,3438XPAR
VINCI22/04/2022FR00001254862 81293,2488AQEU
VINCI22/04/2022FR00001254863 13693,5149CEUX
VINCI22/04/2022FR00001254861 65693,5041TQEX
VINCI22/04/2022FR000012548644 39693,4634XPAR
      
  TOTAL220 40091,9668 

    II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

