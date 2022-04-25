English French

Paris, April 25th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From April 18th to April 22nd, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 18th to April 22nd, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s

name Date of

transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 19/04/2022 FR0000125486 6 692 89,5965 AQEU VINCI 19/04/2022 FR0000125486 7 193 89,5080 CEUX VINCI 19/04/2022 FR0000125486 4 403 89,5578 TQEX VINCI 19/04/2022 FR0000125486 45 712 89,4712 XPAR VINCI 20/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 834 91,5281 AQEU VINCI 20/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 888 91,3226 CEUX VINCI 20/04/2022 FR0000125486 1 641 91,2635 TQEX VINCI 20/04/2022 FR0000125486 45 637 91,1495 XPAR VINCI 21/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 926 94,1909 AQEU VINCI 21/04/2022 FR0000125486 6 491 94,4182 CEUX VINCI 21/04/2022 FR0000125486 1 854 94,4122 TQEX VINCI 21/04/2022 FR0000125486 40 129 94,3438 XPAR VINCI 22/04/2022 FR0000125486 2 812 93,2488 AQEU VINCI 22/04/2022 FR0000125486 3 136 93,5149 CEUX VINCI 22/04/2022 FR0000125486 1 656 93,5041 TQEX VINCI 22/04/2022 FR0000125486 44 396 93,4634 XPAR TOTAL 220 400 91,9668

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

