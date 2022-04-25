Cxltures: Making waves in the Gaming Industry

New York, NY, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cxltures, is a gaming brand specialized in content creation on YouTube where they have over 800K subscribers. It has become a prominent name among the YouTubers currently creating gaming videos. Digital content creation and video making have garnered the attention of millions worldwide for immersively showcasing gamers’ lives and the social side of gaming culture. The man behind Cxltures has always been fond of both watching other YouTubers and producing videos. This eventually led him to create his own brand and enter the mainstream digital community.

In early 2020, The YouTube channel had minimal success in gaining a following. However, despite that initial slow growth, The team kept an iron heart and continued working through the hardships that came with content creation. By the end of 2020, The channel started making and uploading daily gaming montages. The community was impressed with the content shared, leading to a drastic increase in followers across the brand’s social media accounts. The YouTube channel grew 300,000 new subscribers within a year, a massive success for the team behind Cxltures.

After a successful year of YouTube content creation in 2020, a decision was made to revamp content to make it stronger and more interactive. This also led to a transition into joining another gaming organization, "Ghost Gaming," which boasts renowned community names like Formula, Nicks, Randumb and Ryft. This quick and effective decision-making in promoting and managing their brand helped them gain support and garner popularity. Their Youtube channel has reached a milestone of 800K followers on YouTube.

YouTube content creation can be extremely tiring. In order to keep the work fun and prevent it from becoming a job, the channel decided to take a break from the daily content they were producing. The team believes that taking breaks helps maintain the charm of gaming, which helps generate fresh ideas for new content.

About Cxltures

Cxltures is a gaming YouTube Channel that has 800K subscribers. The channel believes in the power of creativity and quality content. They are a proponent of keeping the fun side of content creation alive through intuitive ideas and interactive engagement. The team is hoping to continue making great content that brings the community together across a single platform.

