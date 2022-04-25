Cox Media Group Announces Legal Department Changes

ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) today announced the addition of longtime CBS executive Andrew J. Siegel as the new VP, Associate General Counsel - Business and Legal Affairs. The company also announced the expanded portfolio for current VP, Associate General Counsel Alysia Long, who will now lead Law & Policy for the company. Siegel and Long will report to Eric Dodson Greenberg, EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

“These changes elevate CMG’s legal breadth and depth as we partner with our media stations and help drive the company’s strong vision in an ever-changing media ecosystem,” Greenberg said.



Siegel most recently served as chief counsel for the CBS owned-and-operated television station group. At CMG, he will be responsible for legal matters relating to the day-to-day operations of the company’s broadcasting business, including content and distribution agreements; management of legal matters for broadcast facilities and operations; and oversight of commercial and media law litigation.

“Andy is highly regarded in the media and legal communities as a sophisticated advisor with a wealth of expertise across the full range of issues facing the broadcast business, from critical operational issues to complex contractual matters,” said Greenberg. “His impressive legal acumen coupled with his expansive knowledge of the broadcast industry will be vital additions to our efforts to build the future of media with our strong media brands, award-winning content, and best-in-class team.”

Building on her nearly five years with CMG, Alysia Long will take on a broader portfolio as Vice President, Associate General Counsel – Law & Policy, where she will lead the development, coordination and execution of CMG’s expanding government affairs and policy apparatus. She previously led the company’s regulatory compliance program and managed legal counsel on commercial agreements.

“This new position builds upon Alysia’s current leadership on FCC compliance matters and reflects an extension of our focus on a deeper engagement in policy,” said Greenberg. “Through engagement with all of our stakeholders, whether members of Congress or federal regulators, state and local officials, or community and media industry groups and leaders, this elevated platform will allow us to benefit further from Alysia’s expertise and her passion for policy leadership.”



Dan York, President and CEO of CMG, added: “We’re thrilled to have Andy join our team and delighted to have the benefit of Alysia’s expanded role. I congratulate Eric on building a legal department that is so well-equipped to partner with our media stations and support the dynamic nature of our vision and business strategy.”

