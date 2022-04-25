English French

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

Paris, April 25, 2022

Generix Group announces the resumption of its listing as of April 26, 2022

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, announces the resumption of its listing as of Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The Group suspended its listing on Monday April 25, 2022 in the context of the announcement made on the evening of April 22, 2022 concerning the entry into exclusive negotiations between Generix, its management, Pléiade Investissement, and Montefiore Investment, with a view to concluding an investment protocol leading to the filing of a public takeover bid at a price of €9.50 per share, with an incentive of €0.50 per share if the 90% delisting threshold is reached. This suspension of the listing was intended to give all Generix Group shareholders and the market at large the opportunity to learn about this project.

