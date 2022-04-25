117 megawatts of solar sites awarded to Voltalia in Morocco

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has won two solar sites located in the Oriental region for a total of 117 megawatts

In 2021 the Moroccan Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development and MASEN, the agency in charge of implementing the national renewable energy strategy, jointly launched a call for tenders for an allocation programme for seven sites, all of which qualify for the development of photovoltaic projects thanks to land rights and connection to the national grid. This programme aims to accelerate the development of private solar projects within the framework of Law 58-15 on renewable energy in Morocco.

In this context, Voltalia was awarded the largest volume with 117 megawatts out of a total of 400 megawatts offered, spread over two sites: Ain Beni Mathar (69 megawatts) and Guercif (48 megawatts). These two sites will cover the energy needs equivalent to the annual consumption of 290,000 inhabitants. Construction is scheduled to start at the end of 2023. Revenues will be guaranteed by long-term electricity sales contracts, to be concluded with private customers connected to the public electricity grid.

Gaining these sites consolidates Voltalia's presence in Morocco. In operation since 2015, Voltalia's Moroccan team is dedicated to supporting the national energy transition, particularly through the supply of renewable energy to companies located in the country. To date, Voltalia has nearly 100 megawatts of authorised projects, mainly in wind and hydro-electricity, and more than 400 megawatts under development, mainly solar.

"We are very pleased to have won these sites in Morocco. These future photovoltaic power plants will contribute to the decarbonisation of energy by avoiding the emission of approximately 200,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Annual General Meeting 2022, on May 17, 2022 at 3 pm CET

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

