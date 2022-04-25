Social Strategist Amani Wells-Onyioha Discusses the fragility of women’s Rights Even After Roe v. Wade With Qamar Zaman on Subject Matter Experts

Dallas, TX , April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the recent passing of the Texas copycat abortion ban in Idaho, many are wondering what this means for the rest of the country. With abortion banned after 4 weeks, often before many women realize they’re pregnant, the bills are yet another attack on reproductive rights and health.



Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113, was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a woman’s liberty to choose to terminate her pregnancy without excessive government restriction. Prior to Roe v. Wade, women who could not keep their pregnancies were forced to take unsafe measures to terminate them, which led to permanent infertility and even death in many cases. Historically and across the world, abortion bans are statistically linked to higher rates of poverty.





Listen to the full story on your favorite channel:

Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcast, Spotify



In the last year, several states have passed laws effectively banning safe abortions. Texas lawmakers took their ban a step further, effectively placing a bounty on any woman seeking an abortion or anyone helping her get one (including medical professionals administering abortions) by allowing citizens to file a lawsuit against those suspected of being involved. The current composition of the United States Supreme Court has many reproductive health and women’s rights experts concerned that Roe v. Wade may be overturned completely as a result of these bans.

To discusses the changes and their future implications, Qamar Zaman of the Subject Matter Experts Podcast interviewed social strategy expert Amani Wells-Onyioha.

The topic of the podcast covered:

The fragility of women’s rights even after Roe v. Wade

Health implications to women after the ban - if this ban becomes law

What American men and women can do to prevent a runaway effect across the country

The possible overturning of Roe v. Wade later this year

About Amani Wells-Onyioha

Amani Wells-Onyioha is an operations director for the political strategy firm Sole Strategies.

And has been interviewed by: Fox Soul, Diamond and Silk’s Chit Chat, and many others.

Wells-Onyioha is a campaign expert, civil rights activist, and thought leader in the political space with a wealth of knowledge. Follow her on LinkedIn & Instagram

About Qamar Zaman - Host of Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Qamar Zaman is a digital growth consultant and the host of the Subject Matter Expert Podcast Powered by KISS PR a leading PR startup. Zaman is a Forbes agency council and you can read more about him on Forbes.

