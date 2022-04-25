To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 519

April 25th, 2022





ANNOUNCEMENT ON ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the annual general meeting in the company to be held on June 30th, 2022, at 15.00 at the company address:

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S

Selandia Park 1

4100 Ringsted

Topics for admission to the agenda must be submitted to the Board of Directors by May 18th, 2022.

The agenda for the general meeting shall be published no later than 3 weeks before the general meeting is held.

The annual general meeting will be conducted in full compliance with the Covid-19 instructions and recommendations from the Danish government. The shareholders are encouraged to plan for participation by either voting by correspondence or by proxy.

The annual general meeting will be available on-line. The shareholders are encouraged to submit their questions prior to the annual general meeting as the on-line service is unable to support questions from the shareholders.

Further information can be obtained from the Investor Relation section on the company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com), which will be fully updated from June 8th, 2022.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03