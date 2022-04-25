Hoverfly Technologies Announces Grand Opening of New Facility

SANFORD, Fla., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoverfly Technologies, Inc. is excited to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art headquarters in Sanford, FL. The transition to the new stand-alone facility has optimized R&D, flight testing, and engineering to continue to improve LiveSky tethered UAS for federal, security, and commercial customers. The grand opening of the new office in Sanford, FL, comes on the heels of the grand opening of the Product Verification Test Facility (PVTF) in Wright City, MO, and the Maritime Facility in Virginia Beach, VA.

"Hoverfly Technologies continues to grow as customer orders increase year over year. The new facility in Sanford presents great opportunity for our workforce and our customer for the years to come. This facility and the Sanford community was a natural fit for our culture that is based on fostering an environment that encourages innovative ideas across the organization," Steve Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer.

The rapid expansion of the Hoverfly footprint is largely in part due to the rapidly growing customer base in the defense and security industries. Hoverfly LiveSky remains the premier tethered drone option for both stationary and on-the-move operations, allowing integration for both manned/unmanned vehicles and maritime vessels. Now with over 60 employees, the new facility gives the company adequate space to continue to grow to support its increasing order backlog.

"For this locally-rooted company, remaining in the Central Florida technology corridor was a big priority and proof that technologies born out of the University of Central Florida incubator program can achieve successful transition into early-stage start-up and beyond," Kevin S. Cochie, Chief Strategy Officer, UCF College of Engineering '94 & '05.

Press Contact:

Tyler Marple

tyler.marple@hoverflytech.com

hoverflytech.com

407-985-4500

Related Images











Image 1: Hoverfly Technologies, Inc.





New Hoverfly Office in Sanford, FL









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment