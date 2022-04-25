Power Ford in Albuquerque Recognized as a President's Award Winner by Ford Motor Company

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Ford is among an elite group of Ford dealerships nationwide to be recognized as a recipient of Ford Motor Company's President's Award. This is the first time in Power Ford's history that they have earned the prestigious award.

"The President's Award signifies our gratitude for those dealers who reach beyond daily tasks and make a difference to their customers," said Frederick Toney, Vice President of Ford Customer Service Division. "We award our dealers for their outstanding commitment to our customers. Just as Ford strives to deliver the highest quality products and technologies to customers, our dealers share that same passion in providing a world-class experience in vehicle sales and service."

The President's Award recognizes Ford and Lincoln dealerships that have committed to consistently delivering exceptional sales, service, and vehicle ownership experiences to their customers. According to a press release, only a few hundred out of over 3,000 Ford dealerships across the country receive the award annually.

"We pride ourselves on providing our guests with an exceptional ownership experience," said Rob Sneed, General Manager at Power Ford. "To win the President's Award and be recognized as one of the best Ford dealerships in the country is an incredible honor. I am beyond proud of each member of the Power Ford team."

Experience superior customer service by visiting Power Ford for all your automotive needs. Learn more at www.MyFordDealer.com.

###

For more information about Power Ford, please visit www.myforddealer.com or contact Matt Sneed at matt@myforddealer.com

Contact:

Matt Sneed

matt@myforddealer.com

505-449-1315

www.myforddealer.com

Related Images











Image 1: Rob Sneed, Power Ford's General Manager





A picture of Rob Sneed, General Manager of Power Ford in Albuquerque, NM









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment