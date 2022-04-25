Pet Wipes For Dogs And Cats 5-Star Amazon Collection - Pogi's Dog Grooming Wipes Launched

Hong Kong Island, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Pogi’s Grooming Wipes are plant-based, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and deodorizing wipes for dogs and cats manufactured by eco-friendly pet company Pogi’s Pet Supplies.

The grooming wipes have been getting rave reviews on their Amazon store listing as the product sits at a very impressive rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 19,000 reviews, as of the time of writing. Readers can browse the Amazon listing of the product and read the reviews for themselves by heading over to the link: https://www.amazon.com/Pogis-Grooming-Wipes-Hypoallergenic-Fragrance-Free/dp/B010MVG6ZY/

The grooming wipes have been enhanced with natural conditioning ingredients that increase their ability to clean as well as give them the ability to condition the pet’s skin and fur as they are used. The conditioning ingredients used are Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and Hawaiian Awapuhi. These ingredients help clean, freshen and condition while giving the coat a healthy shine. The company says that its wipes are perfect for wiping away dirt and odor from paws, bodies, and bums in between baths.

The wipes are completely hypoallergenic which means they are completely free of parabens, alcohol, and harsh chemicals. The wipes are also effective at reducing dander and allergens on cats. The wipes also have the distinction of being manufactured in a Nordic Swan, ISO 9001, GMPC, BRC, GMP, and EPA-certified facility. The wipes are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free which means that they have not been tested on animals.

The pet wipes are large to give the buyer maximum control over how they want to use them. They measure 8 inches (20 cm) by 9 inches (23 cm) making them large and comfortable enough to be used on all dog breeds from the smallest chihuahuas to large breeds like a German shepherd. The pet wipes are quilted to make them robust and thick enough to wipe away dirt and grime from the heaviest coats without shearing or tearing.

The fibers of the pet wipes are made from 100% sustainably harvested bamboo which is in line with the company’s mission to be an ecologically-conscious enterprise that has a positive effect on the planet and the environment. Pogi’s Pet Supplies’ website says that its mission is to “make our world a happier place by sourcing high-quality, sustainable materials that work great and keep our environment clean.” The company’s founding story is inspirational and full of charm as it was established by its founders because they recognized a lack of eco-friendly pet accessory options in the market that were gentle and effective for use for their lovable pet French bulldog Pogi, the eponymous mascot behind the company. For more information visit: https://www.amazon.com/Pogis-Grooming-Wipes-Hypoallergenic-Fragrance-Free/dp/B010MVG6ZY/

The product is available in SKUs of 100 wipes or 400 wipes and is also available in two travel packs of 120 wipes and 240 wipes. The company claims that the 100 wipe SKU is enough to last a pet owner one month. The pet wipes are also available in two different scent profiles – fragrance-free and green tea scent.

A 5-star review of the product on its Amazon store page which describes the use of the wipes on a pet who suffers from infections says, “(My dog) has very very small ear canals that constantly hold dirt and moisture. Because of this, he has repeated ear infections and a horrible build-up of yeast in his ears. The yeast builds up extremely fast and has to be removed every day and sometimes twice a day or he gets infections. With the yeast comes a bad smell, itching, and irritation. I've tried multiple products, attempting to find a routine that works for both him and us. These wipes have been the winner. They're moist enough to clean, but not so wet that they add moisture to his ear canals and exacerbate the problem. They have no scent and are gentle on his already sensitive ears. The wipes on his poor skin don't cause redness or irritation. Although they're not a cure, using these wipes daily has helped up get a handle on our poor dog's ear problems. Thank you Pogi's. I will continue to be a customer.”

