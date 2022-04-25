Connecticut Sun WNBA Team and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Partner with Post University for Career Development

Waterbury, Conn., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Connecticut Sun, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) will offer players, employees and tribal members access to Post University degree and non-degree programs through its new partnership with Post University.

The collaboration advances equity through education, enabling Sun players, over 8,000 MGE employees and 2,000 tribal members the ability to explore the University’s wide range of degrees and career development programs.

“Education is such a basic right and Post continually seeks out opportunities that extend access to everyone to advance learning and innovation for our community,” said Post University CEO & President John L. Hopkins. “This partnership is a winning combination and will make a substantial impact on education equity. I look forward to welcoming Sun players, the Mohegan Tribe and the employees of Mohegan Gaming into the Post family.”

"We share Post University’s people-first approach to changing lives. Our collaboration will provide unprecedented access to talent development resources, added benefits, and support for our team members whether they are pursuing more responsibility in their current profession, or seeking to make a career change across our global enterprise,” said Don Trella, Mohegan Sun vice president of Human Resources.

The partnership offers post-secondary education, career development and continuing education benefits to MGE and Connecticut Sun front office members and their families, as well as MGE employees and tribal members. Additionally, Connecticut Sun players will have the opportunity to explore graduate degree professions and gain skills that will serve them well after retirement.

“From the first day with representatives from Post University, I knew this partnership was meant to be. We immediately realized how well our values aligned and that we had a shared a mission of changing people's lives,” said Connecticut Sun PresidentJen Rizzotti. “We believe Post can help prepare Connecticut Sun players and fans to be confident, competent, and competitive participants in the global marketplace. As a former WNBA player, I can attest to the fact that we all hope we can play basketball forever. However, the reality of professional basketball is very different, and this relationship allows us to give our Connecticut Sun players an opportunity to explore post-playing career professions that fit their interests.”

Post University will be the “Official Education Partner” of the Connecticut Sun and will be featured on a jersey patch during the next four seasons. In addition to providing educational opportunities, Post University will host two theme nights this season. After home games, Post University students will have the opportunity to interview a member of the team and produce the "Post University, Post Game Report," giving them hands-on production and interview experience in a professional setting.

Post University leadership along with representatives from the Connecticut Sun and MGE will host a formal signing on Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m. on Post University’s Main Campus, located at 900 Country Club Road in Waterbury.



To learn more about Post University, visit https://post.edu.

# # #

ABOUT POST UNIVERSITY:

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University is known for its focus on providing online and on-campus students an extraordinary educational experience with a level of personalized support that addresses their needs. Among the first in the nation and the first in the state of Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post works with students to assist them with meeting their personal aspirations and career goals. Post University accomplishes this by providing students with their own academic counselors who assist them during their time of enrollment and provide information on the variety of support services available to students and programming options in a variety of career areas. Many programs have minors and areas of concentration that allow students to focus on career areas that are of specific interest to them.

In the spring of 2021, Post established two schools at its campus -- American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences and the School of Continuing Education. These schools proudly join with The Malcolm Baldrige School of Business, School of Arts & Sciences, and John P. Burke School of Public Services and Education in continuing Post University’s tradition serving the community by providing quality educational services.

Post University takes pride in its students and has a comprehensive Honors Program in place to recognize their academic achievements and scholastic accomplishments. Post University is proud of its NCAA Division II athletics program and its pioneering role in online education for more than twenty years. Post University is licensed by the state of Connecticut through the Office of Higher Education. Post University is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) and has been continuously accredited since 1972.

Post is ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report and recognized as a Top Workplace USA 2021 and 2022. To learn more about Post University, visit https://post.edu