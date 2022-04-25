BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE - PSB), Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - CMPI), XPAC Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – XPAX), Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – DKDC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE - PSB)

Under the terms of the agreement, PSB will be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate (“Blackstone”). PSB stockholders will receive $187.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether the PSB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Blackstone is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ps-business-parks-inc-nyse-psb/.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - CMPI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Checkmate will be acquired by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - REGN). Checkmate stockholders will receive $10.50 in cash per share, in a transaction valued at approximately $250 million. The investigation concerns whether the Checkmate Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Regeneron is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/checkmate-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-cmpi/.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – XPAX)

Under the terms of the agreement, XPAC, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with SuperBac Biotechnology Solutions S.A. (“SuperBac”), a biotech company in Brazil, and result in SuperBac becoming a publicly-listed company. XPAC shareholders will retain ownership of approximately 10% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the XPAC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/xpac-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-xpax.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – DKDC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Data Knights, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with OneMedNet Corporation, a curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data, and result in OneMedNet becoming a publicly-listed company. Data Knights shareholders will retain ownership of approximately 29% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Data Knights Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/data-knights-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-dkdc/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.