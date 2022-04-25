Silicon Market Report: Size, Manufacturers, Trade and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Silicon- Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Silicon Market Statistics

Imports $7,417.3 Million USD Exports $7,502.7 Million USD Top Importers Japan, China, Germany Top Exporters Germany, China, U.S.

The global silicon market expanded modestly to $10B in 2021, growing by 4.1% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.8% over the period from 2007 to 2021. China, Japan and Germany are the countries with the largest figures of silicon consumption worldwide. REQUEST FREE DATA

Silicon Production

In 2021, production of silicon decreased by -4.7% to 3.4M tonnes for the first time since 2013, thus, ending a seven-year rising trend. Over the period under review, the total production indicated a notable expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.8% over the last fourteen-year period. China, Brazil, Norway, France, and the U.S. are the world’s largest silicon manufacturers, accounting for 92% of the global production volume. REQUEST FREE DATA

Silicon Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of silicon were finally on the rise to reach 1.8M tonnes for the first time since 2017, thus ending a three-year declining trend. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the period from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, silicon exports surged to $7.7B in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated a temperate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the last fourteen years.

Exports by Country

China represented the main exporting country with exports of about 713K tonnes, which amounted to 39% of total supplies. Norway (205K tonnes) ranks second in terms of the total exports with a 11% share, followed by Brazil (9.5%), Malaysia (9%), the Netherlands (7.2%) and Germany (4.9%). The United States (55K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest silicon supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($1.6B), China ($1.5B) and the United States ($1.1B), together comprising 55% of global exports. Malaysia, Norway, Brazil and the Netherlands lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 24%.

Malaysia saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries from 2007-2021, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average silicon export price stood at $4,227 per tonne in 2021, increasing by 20% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the United States ($20,828 per tonne), while Brazil ($1,925 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the export price figures.

Silicon Imports

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was significant growth in purchases abroad of silicon, when their volume increased by 17% to 1.9M tonnes. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.7% from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, silicon imports surged to $7.4B in 2021. Over the period under review, total imports indicated a slight increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +2.7% over the last fourteen years.

Imports by Country

Germany (269K tonnes), Japan (190K tonnes), the Netherlands (140K tonnes), the United States (129K tonnes), Thailand (127K tonnes), China (125K tonnes), South Korea (110K tonnes), India (95K tonnes), Malaysia (72K tonnes), Italy (56K tonnes), the United Arab Emirates (48K tonnes) and the UK (47K tonnes) represented roughly 74% of total imports of silicon in 2021. Russia (38K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest silicon importing markets worldwide were Japan ($1.4B), China ($1.2B) and Germany ($740M), together comprising 45% of global imports. The United States, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Thailand, the UK, India, Italy, Russia and the United Arab Emirates lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 35%.

Among the main importing countries, Malaysia recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports from 2007 to 2021, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average silicon import price amounted to $3,923 per tonne, picking up by 16% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was China ($9,273 per tonne), while the United Arab Emirates ($1,722 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Thailand, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

