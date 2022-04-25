Wallis Bank Begins Construction on New San Antonio Branch

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallis Bank will be opening a new, full-service branch in San Antonio, Texas. Construction has officially started near the corner of Wurzbach and I-10, and the new branch is expected to open in the second quarter of 2022. It will be a full-service branch complete with a convenient drive-thru, an ATM, safety deposit boxes, and spacious offices.

When asked about the new branch near the Medical Center, Chief Executive Officer Asif Dakri said, "We are so excited to continue our growth in the San Antonio market. The new location demonstrates our commitment to serving San Antonio and its surrounding areas with personalized customer service and honest banking relationships. We are looking forward to the opening of this new location and continuing to invest in the communities we serve."

Wallis Bank's San Antonio Regional President, Aziz Tanari, has demonstrated a passion for customer satisfaction and the expansion of the bank. "Since joining Wallis Bank eight years ago, my goal has been to establish a bank that strives to create added value for the community we serve," Tanari said. "Wallis Bank understands that for us to grow, the community that we serve must grow as well. We are excited that this upcoming location will allow us to expand our presence in the community."

The branch will be located at 9802 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78230. For more information about other Wallis Bank locations, please visit https://www.wallisbank.com/locations/.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers and large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas. Over the years, the company underwent expansion with the addition of new branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services with an enhanced customer experience. In 2021, Wallis Bank was named to the ICBA's annual Best of the Best community banks.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: lisa.diaz@wallisbank.com

www.wallisbank.com

