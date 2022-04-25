Inotiv, Inc. Bolsters Pathology Services with Acquisition of Histion, LLC

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced the acquisition of Histion, LLC (“Histion”), effective April 25, 2022. The acquisition is a strategic element of the Company’s expansion of its specialized pathology services.

“The acquisition of Histion extends our histology operations into highly-specialized plastics and medical device pathology,” said Greg Beattie, Chief Operating Officer, Discovery and Development Services at Inotiv. “This acquisition will also support the previously announced expansion of our surgical model and medical device testing services in Fort Collins, CO, and will accelerate the development of these services and our future expansion plans.”

Beattie continued, “We have a valued, longstanding history of working with Histion, and are confident that the addition of Histion’s expert team will enable us to better assist our clients in study design and the effective evaluation of the safety and efficacy of medical devices across a very broad array of therapeutic indications.”

Peggy Lalor, President and Founder of Histion, added, “We are thrilled to be part of Inotiv’s growth. Integrating our pathology expertise with the comprehensive services at Inotiv will allow us to provide more complete and flexible solutions to our clients.”

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

