The Newest Royalton Luxury Resort and Water Park Will Open its Doors in Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning hotel brand, Royalton Luxury Resorts, is proud to announce the addition of a brand-new, all-inclusive resort and water park in one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after vacation destinations. Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun is expected to open its doors December 20, 2022, ushering in a world of excitement for travelers of all ages.

As part of the company’s ongoing expansion, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun will offer 1,049 modern luxury suites alongside an impressive array of entertainment facilities targeting families and groups. This exciting new property will invite guests to Splash into Fun from morning to night, with two lazy rivers, 14 water slides, two theaters, laser tag, unlimited reservation-free dining in 12 restaurants, 9 bars, and so much more, all set against astonishing views of the Mexican Caribbean Sea.

“We are very proud to welcome our guests to experience the signature touches and standards they’ve come to expect from our world-class brand,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. “Our newest resort is the culmination of a decade of success offering top rated all-inclusive getaways. It has meticulously been planned and built from the ground up so that we can ensure the utmost quality and provide a truly luxurious guest experience.”

This modern resort with spectacular ocean views will comprise two distinct sections: a lively general resort area and an exclusive Diamond Club™ section that will provide its guests with dedicated butler services, a private spectacular ocean view lounge featuring premium drinks and canapés, and an exclusive beach area among other selected upscale amenities in designated suites.

In addition to luxury suites and its singular oceanfront Chairman Suite, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun’s All-In Luxury® concept will afford guests a host of features, such as the Royalton signature DreamBed™ with high-thread-count sheets, Royalton signature rain shower, 24/7 room service, in-suite Jacuzzi for selected room categories, Sports Event Guarantee™, water sports, fitness center with functional training area, daily entertainment and nightly shows, outdoor theater, supervised programming for children and teens, and complimentary resort-wide Wi-Fi. Guests can also reserve a treatment at The Royal Spa or a private beachfront cabana ($).

Whether traveling for a celebration, wedding, friends’ getaway, corporate event, or family vacation, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun will also offer a variety of venues for any occasion, including scenic outdoor terraces, a convention center with ballroom, nine meeting rooms, and two multipurpose rooms. For business events, the resort is poised to pair its elegant meeting and event venues with countless dining and team building opportunities, from the indoor play space, Game Up, which features bowling, laser tag, and a trampoline park, to the on-site water park.

To take advantage of this resort’s preopening specials or to book your next vacation to any of the Royalton Luxury Resorts visit www.royaltonresorts.com or contact your travel agent.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 47 properties, exceeding 16,000 rooms in 10 countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™, and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locales full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

