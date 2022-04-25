Midwood unveiled its token, to create a synergy between crypto-assets and the world of film and entertainment

Istanbul, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwood Istanbul Film Studio has unveiled its token – the Midtoken. The token will bring together all the stakeholders in the entertainment world and contribute to shaping the future of the entertainment industry.





The opportunities offered by the token will continue to increase daily as it will take an independent and democratic approach. The token development will see NFT created, art galleries that can be visited through MetaVerse, and NFT collections on films and movies.

The Midtoken will serve as the only token usable within the Midwood Istanbul Film Studio Complex for different services and opportunities. It is created using the Binance Smart chain network, making it easier to bring crypto-assets and the entertainment world together.

The company intends to create an NFT marketplace where art galleries will be exhibited within the Midwood MetaVerse universe. In addition, token holders can purchase these galleries from the Midwood NFT market. Besides this, investors can buy special NFT collections from different Midwood projects.

How to purchase the Midtoken

Prospective buyers can purchase the Midtoken from its private sale at Midtoken.10 using Trust Wallet or MetaMask. However, you need to have BUSD and BNB in your wallet to buy the token. The BNB is required for transaction confirmation, whereas BUSD is for the purchase of the Midtoken. The step-by-step guide on how to purchase the token is available on the Midtoken platform.

The token's presale process starts on April 28, 2022, at 18:00 UTC. The total Midtoken supply available is 2 trillion MID. However, 1 trillion will be allocated for the presale during this process, with the base price pegged at $0.015.

Why purchase the Midtoken

The token enables users to access several benefits within the Midwood ecosystem. Token holders have additional privileges like having the right to vote on entertainment content, events held under Midwood, studio usage by producers and content owners, and the opportunity to participate as a visitor during its production stages.

Besides this, token holders will receive discounts and privileged rights for buildings within the Midwood complex and early access to NFTs in the Midwood ecosystem.

About Midtoken

The Midtoken is a cryptocurrency asset created by Istanbul Midwood Film Stüdyoları Eğitim Turizm Kompleksi San. Tic. A.Ş., the Midwood Istanbul Film Studio Complex investment owner, created the Midtoken, which is a cryptocurrency asset that powers its ecosystem.

Social Media Handles:

Telegram: https://t.me/MIDTOKENN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/midtokenio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/midtokenio/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU09b8riWatAA51l_maqRCg



