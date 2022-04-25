Brisepad Launches On Bitgert Chain, Aims To Be The Go To Launchpad platform

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With so many challenges plaguing today's crypto launchpads, the team at Brisepad is excited to introduce its decentralized Launchpad that aims to solve a lot of challenges.





Brisepad is a decentralized launchpad designed to support innovative ideas and fund the ideas to fruition. Brisepad, the native currency of the project, has different use cases, including for the purchase of goods and services.

Brisepad Products

Launchpad

The Brisepad launchpad lets you participate in IDOs of verified and selected projects. If you have a sound idea, you can launch your project on Bitgert Chain and receive maximum support from Brisepad.

DEX

Brisepad has a decentralized exchange platform where you can buy and sell tokens, swap and stake tokens, and also farm on Bitgert Chain to generate revenue.

Ambassador Program

The Ambassador program is designed to select loyal members of the community from different countries of the world to spread the news about Brisepad.

Gamification

Brisepad will have a play-to-earn game titled Brise War Game. In the game, you will dive into the metaverse, compete with others, participate in contests and tournaments, and earn extra tokens.

Weeks Ahead

In the coming weeks, the team plans to list Brisepad tokens on a number of exchanges and crypto-related platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The team also plans to invest massively in marketing and promotions to encourage massive adoption of the token.

As the project begins to gain traction, the team will launch the Charity donation program, Ambassador Program, as well as Influencers Partnership program. All these programs are designed to foster unity within the Brisepad community.

About Brisepad

Brisepad is the world's leading decentralized launchpad designed to fund and support vetted projects on Bitgert Chain. In other words, Brisepad was developed to help fuel the future of mass-market Bitgert blockchain applications. Brisepad aims to be the largest decentralized launchpad on Bitgert Chain.

The team strives to attract solid projects and help these projects with funding so they can compete favorably with their competitors.

