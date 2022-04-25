IEOM Society Expands Operations in Southfield, Michigan and Held 3rd African Nigeria Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEOM Society, an international organization of industrial engineers and operation management professionals, has expanded its offices in Southfield, Michigan. IEOM Society has experienced significant growth in the past 10 years. This has necessitated the need for additional office space to serve our growing corporate, academic, and student international membership. The expanded office facilities will provide space for professional training and development for our members.



The IEOM Society hired an Associate Operations Manager – Ahmad Mahir Faysal. He will be responsible for the coordination and management of international conference activities. Mr. Faysal earned a BS in Civil Engineering from University of Asia Pacific, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He will also work closely with our Operations Manager, Dr. Taufqui Islam, and Professor Don Reimer, Director, of Membership and Student Chapter Development. Mr. Faysal said, “He welcomed the opportunity to be part of an international professional organization. IEOM Society is growing around the globe and I look forward to growing with it.” IEOM Society Operations Manager Dr. Islam said, “Bringing an Associate Operations Manager into the team was a much-needed step at this time.” The new office includes working space for several student interns. IEOM Society also employs part-time students to assist with various conference-related activities.

As part of the IEOM Society's expanded global activities, our 4th African conference was held in Nsukka, Nigeria. The event was held virtually with Dr. Paul Ozor of the University of Nigeria serving as the conference chair. More than 33 countries were participating in the conference. Attendees from industry and academia participated in keynote presentations, and technical parallel sessions.

The IEOM Society is a premier organization of professionals who are committed to enhancing the use and implementation of industrial engineering to increase operational effectiveness and productivity around the world. It operates in more than 100 countries of which many are considered underdeveloped. As a student-centered organization, we have nearly 170 chapters in 55 countries. As a result of our intense commitment to student learning and development, this activity provides an opportunity to build leadership skills and interact with industry and other students globally.

Director of Communications

IEOM Society International

Southfield, Michigan, USA

313/300-4950

donreimer@ieomsociety.org